U.S. News-Best Lawyers® Names Simmons Hanly Conroy "Law Firm of the Year" for Plaintiffs' Mass Tort Litigation and Class Actions

ALTON, Ill., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, is proud to announce the firm has been named the nation's "Law Firm of the Year" for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs in the 2020 edition of U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers®. This marks the second time the firm has received the honor – the first in the 2018 edition.

In addition to this repeat award, Simmons Hanly Conroy was ranked nationally in Tier 1, the highest possible rating, for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs. The firm also received Tier 1 metropolitan rankings for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs in New York City and San Francisco, for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in San Francisco and St. Louis, and for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs in St. Louis.

"We are very proud to be recognized a second time by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® as the top national firm for mass tort litigation and class actions representing plaintiffs," said Chairman John Simmons. "This honor is a testament to the knowledge and skills of our attorneys, as well as the tireless commitment of our legal and support teams in protecting the rights of workers, citizens and families harmed by asbestos exposure, dangerous drugs and corporate wrongdoing."

The firm's "Law Firm of the Year" ranking indicates impressive overall performance in the Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs practice area as determined through the "Best Law firms" research process.

Three of the firm's substantial verdicts during the time period of the award include:

The 2020 edition marks the eighth year for "Best Law Firms," which is a collaboration between the The Best Lawyers in America® and U.S. News & World Report®. The guide ranks U.S. law firm practice areas nationally and across 186 metropolitan areas. Rankings are based on client evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys in the practice areas, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a national or metropolitan ranking, a law firm practice area must have at least one lawyer ranked as a "Best Lawyer" in that practice.

The rankings are published online at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation's largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm's attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Prescription Opiates, Vioxx, Toyota Unintended Acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen Emission Scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in Alton, Ill.; Chicago; Los Angeles; New York City; San Francisco; and St. Louis. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

Contact:

Ashley Kuenstler,

618.259.2222

akuenstler@simmonsfirm.com

SOURCE Simmons Hanly Conroy