U.S. News ranks Tampa General Hospital as best in Tampa Bay

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 30th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or common elective procedures.

TGH was ranked as one of the top 50 hospitals nationally in these five medical specialties:

Diabetes & Endocrinology

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Nephrology

Orthopedics

Urology

TGH also received "High Performing" ratings in geriatrics as well as pulmonology and lung surgery.

"Our team members are committed to providing world-class care to our patients, so we appreciate this recognition," said TGH President and CEO John Couris. "Our goal is to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America."

"For 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to health care consumers nationwide," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

For more information about the 2019-20 rankings and ratings, please visit the FAQ. The rankings will be published in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals 2020" guidebook (ISBN 9781931469937), available for pre-order now from the U.S. News Online Store and for purchase at other bookstores in mid-September.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1007-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. Advancing medicine through innovation, Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, an 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a state-certified spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation center. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

