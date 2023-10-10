U.S. News to Host Senior Care Industry Breakfast Session at SMASH 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced its Senior Living product team will host a breakfast session for senior living industry sales executives at the 10th annual Senior Care Marketing & Sales Summit (SMASH 2023).

In addition to a group discussion among industry leaders, the U.S. News breakfast event will include:

An overview of U.S. News' Best Senior Living Communities and its annually updated statistically-verified consumer surveys, including how senior care communities can claim their free U.S. News profile page.

An overview of U.S. News' Senior Living Premium, which features ad-free video content, photos, an in-depth community narrative description, and on-page call-to-action (CTA) buttons.

U.S. News' Senior Living Premium success story examples.

A discussion of the ways U.S. News serves as an objective source of trusted information for families in a crowded digital landscape.

An opportunity to share feedback with the U.S. News Senior Living product team.

"The U.S. News Senior Living platform serves as an objective source of trusted information for seniors and caregivers when evaluating senior living communities during their senior care research journey. The platform also provides senior care communities and providers the ability to create highly engaging profiles on U.S. News with custom content and rich information to stand out to prospects and generate high quality leads," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Health for U.S. News. "We are excited to demonstrate ways U.S News can support senior care communities in enhancing their digital presence to provide more robust information to consumers."

The U.S. News-hosted SMASH 2023 breakfast session takes place at 7:30 a.m. PT on October 16 at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. Communities interested in learning more can email [email protected] .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

