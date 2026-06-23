U.S. News Unveils Inaugural 2026-2027 Best Conference Cities and Best Conference Hotels

Las Vegas ranks No. 1 among conference destinations, while Marriott Marquis properties earn the most hotel honors.

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Vacations, Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs, today announced its inaugural 2026-2027 Best Conference Cities and Best Conference Hotels rankings, identifying the top destinations and properties for meetings, conventions and business events across the United States.

Developed with input from event industry experts, the new rankings evaluate the factors that matter most to conference planners and attendees, including meeting space, accessibility, affordability, destination appeal and – for hotels – business and leisure amenities.

"Conferences and events are experiencing a strong resurgence as organizations prioritize face-to-face connection and collaboration," said Elizabeth Von Tersch, senior travel editor at U.S. News & World Report. "Today's attendees want more than a convention center – they want opportunities to explore a destination, enjoy local attractions and make the most of their time outside of scheduled events. The 2026-2027 rankings recognize the cities and hotels that successfully combine exceptional meeting facilities with memorable visitor experiences."

Las Vegas secured the inaugural title as the No. 1 Best Conference City in the U.S. for 2026-2027 thanks to expansive convention infrastructure, unmatched hotel inventory and affordable daily expenses. The city's recently renovated convention facilities, and world-class dining, entertainment and wellness offerings help it stand out as a premier destination for large-scale events. Chicago ranks No. 2, distinguished by the largest convention center in North America, excellent public transportation, high walkability and a vibrant cultural scene that appeals to conference attendees. In the No. 3 spot is Orlando, Florida, with its extensive hospitality offerings, a walkable Convention Center District and an abundance of recreational activities, making the city a leading destination for "bleisure" travel – combining business with leisure.

Marriott International's Marquis properties were featured prominently throughout the Best Conference Hotels rankings, earning four top distinctions across the top 10 conference destinations. The brand's expansive and flexible meeting spaces, central locations and modern event amenities helped drive its strong performance. Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Hotels also performed well, with several properties recognized for their customizable event venues and robust on-site amenities.

The top 10 2026-2027 Best Conference Cities in the U.S. and the highest-ranked conference hotel in each destination are:

For the Best Conference Cities in the U.S. rankings, U.S. News analyzed 52 major U.S. destinations and identified the cities that offer the strongest combination of event infrastructure and attendee experience. In total, 30 cities earned a place in the 2026-2027 rankings. The Best Conference Hotels rankings recognize more than 250 standout properties in the top 10 conference destinations based on factors including industry recognition, guest reviews, meeting space, location, amenities and value. Read more about the methodology here.

For more information on the Best Conference Cities and Best Conference Hotels, explore Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram using #BestHotels.

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SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.