U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research and Outlook 2021 - Trends, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

The United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is expected to touch a valuation of USD 2.5 Billion by 2028.

The U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is growing with the increasing per capita income, growing interest, increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus, development of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing, rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT, increasing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods and ACOG guidelines recommend NIPT for all pregnancies regardless of risk. The market shows high potential for growth in the future.

This new market report presents a comprehensive study of the entire United States non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States' non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2015 - 2020 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in the United States.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the current scenario of the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the total market size and forecast (until 2028) for the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

How has the potential market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

How many NIPT tests being performed in the U.S. during 2015 - 2028?

What is the market size of the average risk NIPT tests in the United States?

What is the market size of the high-risk NIPT tests in the United States?

What are the key marketed NIPT tests available in the United States?

What are the major drivers of the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What are the major inhibitors of the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the reimbursement pattern in the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the regulatory framework in the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 - 2028)

2.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

2.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

3. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 - 2028)

3.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

3.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

4. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2028)

4.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

4.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

5. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2028)

5.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

5.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

6. United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

6.1 Key Market Growth Drivers

6.2 Key Market Challenges

7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis

8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

9. Regulation Framework of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

10.1 Collaboration Deals

10.2 Venture Capital Investment

10.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.4 Exclusive Agreement

10.5 Licensing Agreement

10.6 Distribution Agreement

10.7 Partnership Deals

11. Key Companies Analysis

11.1 Business Overview

11.2 Product Outlook

11.3 Key Developments

Agilent Technologies

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

Centogene

GenPath

Illumina

Integrated Genetics (LabCorp)

Invitae Corporation

Myriad Genetics

Natera

PerkinElmer

Progenity

Quest Diagnostics

Yourgene Health

