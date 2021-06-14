U.S. Open Championship Play by Play, Live from San Diego, Exclusively on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today its programming schedule as the exclusive national radio broadcaster for the 121st U.S. Open Championship, played June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.

SiriusXM's extensive production will provide listeners with 45 hours of live shot-by-shot coverage from the course across all four rounds of play. On Thursday and Friday, with the full field on the course, SiriusXM's coverage will extend from the day's first tee time at 9:45 am ET/6:45 am PT – through the end of play. On the weekend, SiriusXM's on-course coverage will begin at 10 am ET/7 am PT on Saturday and Sunday and run through the completion of play both days. If a playoff occurs, SiriusXM will provide live coverage of every shot played.

SiriusXM's U.S. Open broadcast team will feature the following voices:

Thursday-Friday

8am-10am ET/5am-7am PT: Michael Breed, Carl Paulson

10am-1pm ET/7am-10am PT: Drew Stoltz, Gary McCord, Jason Sobel, Carl Paulson

1pm-5pm ET/10am-2pm PT: Taylor Zarzour, Dennis Paulson, Mark Lye, Carl Paulson

5pm-10pm ET/2pm-7pm PT: Brian Katrek, Mark Carnevale, Dennis Paulson, John Maginnes, Fred Albers, Jason Sobel, Taylor Zarzour

Saturday

10am-noon ET/7am-9am PT: Drew Stoltz, Gary McCord, Jason Sobel, Carl Paulson

noon-4pm ET/9am-1pm PT: Taylor Zarzour, Dennis Paulson, Mark Lye, Carl Paulson

4pm-9pm ET/1pm-6pm PT: Brian Katrek, Mark Carnevale, John Maginnes, Fred Albers, Taylor Zarzour, Jason Sobel

Sunday

10am-noon ET/7am-9am PT: Drew Stoltz, Gary McCord, Jason Sobel, Carl Paulson

noon-3pm ET/9am-noon PT: Taylor Zarzour, Dennis Paulson, Mark Lye, Carl Paulson

3pm-8pm ET/noon-5pm PT: Brian Katrek, Mark Carnevale, John Maginnes, Fred Albers, Taylor Zarzour, Jason Sobel

San Diego native and PGA Tour winner Dennis Paulson, who counts Torrey Pines as his home course, will play multiple roles in SiriusXM's broadcast throughout the week. At various times he will serve as the in-booth analyst, a roving reporter on the course, and one of SiriusXM's post-round hosts. Dennis will also host his regular SiriusXM show, Inside the Ropes, along with Carl Paulson, from the Torrey Pines driving range today, Tuesday and Wednesday, where they will interview players, coaches and caddies preparing for the year's third major.

Immediately following each round, listeners will hear a wrap-up of the day's play, hosted by David Marr III, Mark Lye, Paulson and multiple U.S. Open champions and top performers, including three-time U.S. Open champion Hale Irwin, 1987 U.S. Open champion Scott Simpson, 1978 U.S. Open runner-up Dave Stockton and 2009 U.S. Open runner-up Ricky Barnes.

The U.S. Open Championship, conducted by the USGA, is the ultimate test of golf for the best players in the world. Played on America's greatest courses the U.S. Open annually provides thousands of golfers of all backgrounds the opportunity to qualify through a rigorous two-stage process. Ultimately From Many, One will triumph and be crowned champion.

U.S. Open Championship coverage will be available to subscribers nationwide in their car (SiriusXM channel 92), and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Go to SiriusXM.com/golfonsxm for more.

"This golf season, and the majors in particular, have produced some memorable and historic moments. We're excited to deliver comprehensive coverage of this U.S. Open – which will feature a talented field competing at a challenging venue in Torrey Pines – and deliver another exciting event to listeners around the country," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer.

U.S. Open Week programming on SiriusXM will also feature several specials including the following:

Fred Couples , who competed in 23 U.S. Opens, including a third place finish in 1991, will host a new episode of the The Fred Couples Show on Tuesday at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT .



, who competed in 23 U.S. Opens, including a third place finish in 1991, will host a new episode of the on Tuesday at / . Jason Kokrak , who has won twice on the PGA Tour this season and will be in the field at Torrey Pines this week, will host his show, Crushing It with Kokrak , tonight at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT with Taylor Zarzour .



, who has won twice on the PGA Tour this season and will be in the field at Torrey Pines this week, will host his show, , tonight at / with . SiriusXM will also air an audio documentary that looks back at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines that featured a memorable duel between Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate . Playing on a severely injured left leg, Woods defeated Mediate on the first hole of sudden-death, following an 18-hole playoff. The victory was Tiger's 14th major title, and he joined Jack Nicklaus in the history books as the only two players to win the career grand slam three times. The special airs tonight at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and can be heard anytime on the SXM App.

SiriusXM's lineup during U.S. Open week also features the popular No Laying Up podcast and shows hosted by coaches Jim McLean, Frank Darby, Brian Crowell, David Armitage, Trey Jones and Jeff Warne; former tour pros Colt Knost and Justin Leonard; as well as Michael Collins, Conrad Ray, Kyle Gentry, Jeff Cameron, Chantel McCabe, Kraig Kann, Bruce Murray and others.

SiriusXM's U.S. Open broadcast rights come through its agreement with the United States Golf Association and NBCUniversal, the principal domestic media partner of the USGA. The U.S. Open Championship and other USGA events will air on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service.

