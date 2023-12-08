U.S. Patent Office Grants Wireless Charging Company InductEV Three New Patents

News provided by

InductEV

08 Dec, 2023, 08:32 ET

New Innovations Enhance Real-World Application of On Route Wireless Charging for Commercial Transport Sector

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InductEV, the industry leader in high-speed, high-power wireless charging systems for the commercial transport sector, today announced it has been granted three additional patents by the U.S. Patent Office. This brings the number of patents the company holds to 18 with 23 more pending. 

These new patents are based on the innovation and real-world commercial experience that InductEV has gained from fleet owners and operators who are scaling their wireless charging systems around the world with an on-route charging paradigm.

Continue Reading
InductEV's ground assembly in operation in Wenatchee, WA
InductEV's ground assembly in operation in Wenatchee, WA

"We have a relentless focus on product improvements, R&D, and knowledge gained in-the-field," said Tony Calabro, CTO and Chief Product Officer, InductEV. "Each of these new patents is a direct result of that emphasis on practical application development with continuous improvement." 

One of the new patents covers opportunity charging for taxi queues in which idling vehicles can take advantage of the unobtrusive InductEV wireless power transfer stations set into the pavement of each queue to recharge their internal battery packs. This type of Strategic Opportunity Charging converts the wait for passengers into a useful endeavor. This approach has already been applied to a taxi fleet in Gothenburg, Sweden and as more taxi vehicles become autonomous, wireless charging is key for market growth.

Another patent is for an air cooled subsurface vault for wireless power transfer systems in which at least two grates are positioned on respective sides of the wireless power transfer charger to enable bi-directional air-flow between the surface and the air space around the charger. This approach enables more efficient energy transfer and greater system reliability, while completely removing the need for any power electronics cabinets to be installed at the site.

The third patent covers a Passive arc detection and mitigation in wireless power transfer system.

"With a large number of installations of our wireless charging technology now operating in North America and Europe, we have gained considerable insights into what works and what needs improvement," added Mr. Calabro. "Fortunately, we've been at this for more than a decade and are now seeing the results of our investment in research & development in both patent awards and rapidly accelerating commercial adoption."

InductEV has to date delivered over 1.5 GWh of energy to customers across the U.S. and the EU through its wireless charging network - the equivalent of saving 650 metric tons of CO2.

ABOUT InductEV 
InductEV (formerly Momentum Dynamics) is revolutionizing how electric commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries by charging on route, using clean renewable electricity. With its wireless solution now deployed in 20+ locations worldwide and with 18 patents granted and 23 in process, the King of Prussia, PA-based company is the global leader in high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging and AI-software powered energy management. (https://www.inductev.com/)

FOLLOW INDUCTEV
https://inductev.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/inductev-inc/

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Himler
Flatiron Communications (for InductEV)
(m) 516-729-6461
[email protected]
WhatsApp: peterhimler

SOURCE InductEV

Also from this source

InductEV Names David Greenfader as Chief Business Development Officer

InductEV Names David Greenfader as Chief Business Development Officer

InductEV, the global leader in wireless charging solutions for commercial fleets, today announced the appointment of David Greenfader as its Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.