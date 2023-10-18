US Patriot Announces 2023 Bravery Tour Winner

News provided by

GALLS

18 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

U.S. Patriot, a GALLS® company, completed a 6,800-mile, 25-military base tour, and has announced the lucky winner of the tour Jeep and $10K.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2023, U.S. Patriot, a GALLS® company, launched a four-month, 25-military base Bravery Tour celebrating U.S. military Service Members, past and present, and their families for their service, bravery, and sacrifice. The U.S. Patriot team, which includes several U.S. military veterans, drove a 2023 Jeep® Wrangler Willys 4x4 wrapped in a beautiful red, white, and blue U.S. Patriot livery across the nation.

Continue Reading

The tour interacted with the military service members, celebrating everything they do for our nation. The tour also brought their voice directly into how U.S. Patriot serves them better for tactical gear needs. Several service members left their unit's memorabilia on the Jeep, making it one-of-its-kind in the nation.

Today, Karen Igglehart, SGT-US Army, was announced the winner after a random drawing from the hundreds of thousands of entries received. Igglehart was presented with the keys to the JEEP and a check for $10,000 at the U.S. Patriot store in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Igglehart enlisted in the US Army in 1982 and served 12 years as an E-5 Noncommunications Interceptor/Analyst in Bravo Company, with the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion at Fort Stewart, GA.

"I knew that every entry counted. My husband joked that I was wasting my time. However, I entered every day, and today, I'm beyond excited to be the lucky winner of the JEEP and $10,000! The last few weeks have been a whirlwind interacting with the U.S. Patriot team.  As a veteran, it means a lot that U.S. Patriot put the Bravery Tour together to support active-duty military members, their families, and my fellow Vets. I am truly honored to be the U.S. Patriot Bravery Tour winner, and I cannot wait to hit the road in my new JEEP," commented Igglehart.

"Congratulations to Karen Igglehart," Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS® and U.S. Patriot, said. "Giving away the Bravery Tour Jeep is our way of saying 'thank you' to the men and women who protect us. The U.S. Patriot Bravery Tour was a tremendously successful outreach program where we learned firsthand from our military service members their evolving needs around tactical gear and innovations needed to protect the protectors better. I am looking forward to continually evolving the services and products we bring to our military service members."

For more information on U.S. Patriot Tactical, visit www.uspatriottactical.com

About U.S. Patriot:
For over 20 years, U.S. Patriot Tactical has been dedicated to serving American heroes at home and abroad. As the Nation's largest military supplier, and now as part of the larger GALLS® family, we are committed to delivering the highest quality ApparelGear, and Footwear so you can focus on your mission. Whether you are a service member abroad, keeping us safe at home, or preparing to tackle life's next adventure, the U.S. Patriot Team is prepared to deliver the service you deserve. With over 70 locations and lightning-fast international shipping through our online store, getting everything you need to ensure mission success has never been easier.

PR Contact:
Laura Burgess Marketing
[email protected]
P: 603-682-3316

SOURCE GALLS

Also from this source

US Patriot Launches Bravery Tour

U.S. Patriot, a GALLS® company, announced a Bravery Tour celebrating US Military Service Members, past and present, and their families, for their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Veterans

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.