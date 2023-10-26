U.S. Patriot Donates Protective Gear to Safeguard Communities in Israel

U.S. Patriot, a GALLS® company, is donating $735k worth of protective gear to communities across Israel to help in their defense.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Patriot Tactical, a GALLS® company, has donated $735K of protective gear, footwear, eyewear, defense tools, and outerwear to humanitarian organizations in Israel. The gear and equipment will be distributed to the protectors who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of their communities. 

"We pride ourselves on providing gear and equipment to protect the protectors across our country. It is our privilege to step up to help communities in Israel who suddenly have enhanced needs to defend themselves," said Mike Fadden, CEO of U.S. Patriot. "There is no way we can repair the losses they have suffered. I hope this contribution will help prevent further loss of lives."

Furthermore, U.S. Patriot, a Charlesbank Capital Partners portfolio company, is excited to launch a website where supporters can donate gear and clothing. On this website, patrons can select and donate items identified in high demand by the agencies protecting Israeli communities. All donations will be dispatched directly to the Israeli organizations in need.

About U.S. Patriot:
For over 20 years, U.S. Patriot Tactical has been dedicated to serving American heroes at home and abroad. As the Nation's largest military supplier, and now as part of the larger GALLS® family, we are committed to delivering the highest quality ApparelGear, and Footwear so you can focus on your mission. Whether you are a service member abroad, keeping us safe at home, or preparing to tackle life's next adventure, the U.S. Patriot Team is prepared to deliver the service you deserve. With over 70 locations and lightning-fast international shipping through our online store, getting everything, you need to ensure mission success has never been easier.

