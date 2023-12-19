U.S. Patriot Supports Hero Hut with Premiere Corporate Sponsorship

The non-profit, Hero Hut, provides veterans, active duty, first responders, and families a comfortable place of solidarity and support at local, regional, and national events and festivals. U.S. Patriot, a GALLS® company, is a supporting Platinum Sponsor.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Patriot, a GALLS® company, is proud to announce its continued premiere sponsorship with Hero Hut, and its Military & First Responders Tailgate and Club at the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 28, 2023. U.S. Patriot's sponsorship ensures that the Hero Hunt tent accommodates various participating non-profits, creating a unique space for camaraderie and support, as well as live music from combat veteran, Chuck Briseno.

"At U.S. Patriot, we are honored to stand alongside Hero Hut in recognizing and supporting the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our communities. We are proud to contribute to an event that goes beyond sponsorship, creating a meaningful experience for active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to those who selflessly protect and serve," commented Mike Fadden, CEO of U.S. Patriot.

The Hero Hut Military & First Responders Tailgate will kick off at 10 a.m. and run until the game's kickoff at 8:15 p.m. The tailgate is open to the military, veterans, first responders, and their families ahead of kickoff at this year's game. In addition, Hero Hut is hosting a Military & First Responders Club located in the North Endzone Club outside section 348 of the Alamodome. The club will feature a full-service cash bar, concessions, and host various military and veteran support organizations including Team RWB, Wreaths Across America, Grand Canyon University, Vet Center, NPower, Texas Veterans Leadership Program, AACOG, Irreverent Warriors, Texas Veterans Commission, and Endeavors.

"As we gear up for the Hero Hut Military & First Responders Tailgate and Club, we are grateful for the steadfast support from U.S. Patriot. Their commitment to our mission of fostering a community that embraces and uplifts veterans aligns seamlessly with Hero Hut's vision. Together, we strive to create an inclusive and welcoming space that honors the sacrifices of our heroes and celebrates their journey into civilian life defined by service," David Hoffmaster, Hero Hut Founder and President, said.

For more information on how to support the active duty, veteran, and first responder community through Hero Hut, visit www.herohut.org/about-us.

For more information on U.S. Patriot Tactical visit www.uspatriottactical.com or stay in the conversation online at the USP Facebook and Instagram.

About U.S. Patriot:

For over 20 years, U.S. Patriot Tactical has been dedicated to serving American heroes at home and abroad. As the Nation's largest military supplier, and now as part of the larger GALLS® family, we are committed to delivering the highest quality ApparelGear, and Footwear so you can focus on your mission. Whether you are a service member abroad, keeping us safe at home, or preparing to tackle life's next adventure, the U.S. Patriot Team is prepared to deliver the service you deserve. With over 70 locations and lightning-fast international shipping through our online store, getting everything you need to ensure mission success has never been easier.

About Hero Hut:

HeroHut is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization with the mission to support and encourage veterans of all generations to discover a civilian life defined by service and surrounded by community. By bringing together a diverse group of like-minded organizations we seek to create a welcoming, low-pressure place for veterans to learn about services and opportunities available to them, build friendships, and forge a connection to their local community. In conjunction with that, we take pride in honoring others that serve their communities in a variety of fashions, including first responders, volunteers, and nonprofits. Defined by Service, Surrounded by Community.

