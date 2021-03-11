U.S. Pay Equity Laws Miss Key Components to Promote Fairness and Help Businesses Comply, Says New Report from Syndio & Fair Pay Workplace

In the nearly 60 years since the federal Equal Pay Act of 1963 was signed into legislation, 44 states have enacted pay equity laws. Yet, despite the passage of these well-intentioned laws, progress on closing the pay gap in the U.S. has stalled. The report from Syndio and Fair Pay Workplace outlined 10 components that any law should include to ensure fair pay, and make it possible for companies to comply.

"Despite a growing number of state and federal rules encouraging pay equity, the U.S. is persistently behind in closing the pay gap," said Maria Colacurcio, CEO of Syndio. "Many laws stifle employers' ability to make progress on pay equity, while others have flaws that don't fully protect the people who are not being paid fairly. To move the needle on pay equity, it's important to ensure any new laws protect the rights of individuals and are feasible for companies."

The report analyzes legislation from all 50 states and other countries to answer several questions around how pay equity laws within the U.S. vary; how other countries legislate on pay equity; and what makes an effective pay equity law.

The report can be downloaded here .

