US Performance Academy awarded Cognia 'Accredited with Merit' status for exceptional educational standards

The accreditation follows a rigorous external evaluation by Cognia, one of the world's leading school accreditation organizations, which assessed more than 30 areas of school performance, including leadership, teaching and learning, student engagement, organizational culture, and continuous improvement.

The accreditation provides independent validation that USPA's online learning model delivers the highest standards of teaching, learning, and student support.

USPA not only secured reaccreditation but exceeded Cognia's benchmark across every standards category, earning an Index of Education Quality (IEQ) score of 325, significantly above the Cognia network average of 297. The school also met all required accreditation assurances with no deficiencies identified.

The result reinforces USPA's distinctive approach to education, enabling students to learn around training, travel, family commitments and other individual circumstances without compromising on academic excellence.

Originally established to support high-performing athletes, USPA today supports students whose ambitions, lifestyles or personal circumstances make a traditional school model less suitable. It combines a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum with personalized academic support, dedicated Learning Coaches and flexible learning pathways. As part of Inspired Education, one of the world's leading groups of premium schools, USPA supports students across the United States and internationally.

The school's outcomes reflect this commitment to excellence. USPA students achieved an average SAT score of 1,320 in 2025, compared with the US national average of 1,029. The school has also supported students progressing to leading universities, including Princeton University, Columbia University, Emory University and institutions across the University of California system.

One student benefiting from USPA's flexible approach is Eliana Andrews, whose personalized timetable allows her to balance a demanding schedule while remaining fully engaged with her education. Supported by her dedicated Learning Coach and teachers, Eliana is able to adapt her studies around her commitments without compromising on academic progress – an approach that reflects the personalized learning model recognized throughout the Cognia accreditation.

The accreditation team also heard directly from students and families, whose feedback highlighted the school's personalized support and community.

One parent described USPA as "100% student focused", adding: "They care about every single kid at the school, and it shows."

Another parent described the school as "supportive", saying: "I've felt a lot of support with everyone that I've been involved with."

Students also praised the school's dedicated Learning Coaches, with one commenting: "I like that they are always there for me."

Every USPA student is paired with a dedicated Learning Coach who provides regular one-to-one guidance, helping tailor academic schedules around training, travel, family commitments and other individual needs while maintaining high academic standards. Combined with direct access to experienced teachers and specialist academic support where needed, the approach enables students to remain connected, motivated and on track regardless of where their ambitions take them.

Brittany Holland, Head of School at US Performance Academy, said:

"At USPA, we've always believed families shouldn't have to choose between flexibility and academic excellence. Being awarded 'Accredited with Merit' by Cognia demonstrates that our personalized approach delivers both.

"Through our dedicated Learning Coaches, exceptional teaching and tailored support, we're able to help every student fulfill their potential while giving them the flexibility to pursue their individual ambitions.

"We're incredibly proud that this independent accreditation has recognized the strength of our culture and the quality of education we provide, giving current and prospective families even greater confidence in the USPA experience."

The Cognia review praised USPA's strong culture, student support and commitment to continuous improvement, highlighting the school's distinctive approach to flexible learning.

The report noted that "the asynchronous, self-paced, mastery-based model places student agency at the core. Student Learning Coaches develop close relationships with students...These relationships guide teachers in assisting students with academic choices." It also recognized the school's effective use of technology to support flexible learning, stating: "Digital integration is highly effective, enabling students to succeed around athletic commitments."

The report further praised USPA's culture, noting that: "US Performance Academy has ingrained its mission throughout the culture and the operations of the school...".

The reaccreditation reinforces USPA's position as a leading online school for ambitious young people seeking greater flexibility without compromising on academic excellence, whether balancing elite sport, performance, travel, family commitments or other individual circumstances. The 'Accredited with Merit' designation provides independent recognition of the school's commitment to delivering a premium, personalized education that enables every student to thrive.

About Inspired Education

As the leading global group of premium schools, Inspired provides a premium education to 125 schools, 95,000+ students on six continents. Inspired utilises the best educational practices from every corner of the globe to ensure each student receives a first-class learning experience, from Kindergarten to Year 13. Students benefit from a robust, holistic, international curriculum formed around the Inspired three pillars of modern education: academic excellence, sports, and performing and creative arts, with dedicated, highly qualified specialist teachers who demonstrate Inspired's exemplary methodology. For more information visit: https://inspirededu.com/

About USPA

US Performance Academy (USPA) is an accredited online school for student‑athletes in grades 6-12. Founded in 2012, USPA provides the flexibility students need to pursue both athletic and academic success. Through a comprehensive educational support program, USPA's teachers and learning coaches create a connected community where students can chase their dreams without compromising a high-quality education. USPA is the school that goes where you go.

For more information, please visit www.gouspa.org.

SOURCE US Performance Academy