US Pest Control Market to 2025 with Rollins, Terminix Global, Rentokil Initial (Rentokil Steritech), and Ecolab Dominating

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Pest Control Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US pest control market has increased at a significant CAGR over the past years and projections are made that the market would be growing at a healthy trade in the forecast period i.e. 2021-2025.

The US pest control market is expected to increase due to growing disposable income per capita, increasing household expenditure, growing urban population, changing climatic conditions etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as environmental effects, health issues, building resistance towards pesticides etc.

Spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity, digital pest control, increasing consumer awareness and demand for vector control and shift towards organic farming are some of the latest trends in the US pest control market that have been captured in this report.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US pest control market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The pest control market is dominated by few players, but there are other new players, private label players as well. However, the competition in the US pest control market is dominated by Rollins, Inc., Terminix Global Holdings, Inc., Rentokil Initial plc (Rentokil Steritech), and Ecolab Inc., who are also profiled with their business overview, financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Pest Control Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Pest Control Market by Value

3.2 The US Pest Control Market: End-User Analysis

3.2.1 The US Pest Control Market by End Users (Residential, Commercial and other)

3.3 The US Pest Control Market: Pest Type Analysis

3.3.1 The US Pest Control Market by Pest Type (Termite and other)



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Population and Urban Population

4.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income Per Capita

4.1.3 Growing Industrial Production

4.1.4 Changing Climatic Conditions

4.1.5 Upsurge in Household Expenditure

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Environmental Effects

4.2.2 Health Issues

4.2.3 Problems in Application

4.2.4 Building Pest Resistance towards Pesticides

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A Activity)

4.3.2 Digital Pest Control

4.3.3 Increasing Consumer Awareness and Demand for Vector Control

4.3.4 Shift towards Organic Pesticides



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Pest Control Market Players by Share

5.2 Global Pest Control Market Players by Regional Share

5.3 North America Pest Control Market Players by Share

5.4 The US Pest Control Market Players by Share

5.5 The US Pest Control Market by Pest Control Service Provider

5.6 The US Pest Control Market by Services Used

5.7 The US Pest Control Service Satisfaction by Provider

5.8 The US Pest Control Market: Likelihood of Switching Providers

5.9 The US Pest Control Market Players Financial Comparison



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategy

Ecolab Inc.

Rentokil Initial plc (Rentokil Steritech)

Rollins, Inc.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

