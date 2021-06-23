U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Summer 2021 Collection from Florida Keys

Iconic Sports Brand Celebrates Summer with Vibrant Swim, Classic Stripes, Bold Tropical Prints and American Spirit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jun 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its iconic, sport-inspired Summer Collection for 2021. Coming out of an optimistic spring, we refresh for summer with the perfect blend of casual and sophisticated looks like classic dresses, crisp cotton shorts and bright sportswear. Make the most of the fun-filled summer days ahead with these youthful, vibrant styles that exude the American spirit of U.S. Polo Assn. The brand's global photo shoot was shot in the beautiful Florida Keys which is known for relaxation, sunny days and balmy nights, where the sun meets sand and sea.

Hyper brights were combined with a preppy finish and shot by relaxing hammocks, resort pools, beach umbrellas and white sandy beaches. This season, pair light weight fabric polos, color blocked polos or classic stripes with a vibrant array of swim shorts to improve your vacation look.

As always, the American spirit is exemplified by our classic red, white and blue looks as well as our iconic sustainable light wash denim. The brand's unique and innovative color variations convey touchable softness in washed chinos and overdyed cotton tees. Further elevate your outfit with accessories such as a woven straw beach tote, neon nylon tote and matching cap for the perfect beach day.

"As we look forward to brighter days this season, our Summer 2021 Collection demonstrates a happy spirit with bright printed linen shirts and tropical pieces," says Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product Development for U.S. Polo Assn. "This season we combine our classic styles with innovative colors, bold printed options and stand out pastels."

U.S. Polo Assn. is known for its sport-inspired, classic American style and each season the brand takes it to a new level with fresh colors, high quality fabrics and iconic styles.

"We welcome our global consumers and sports fans around the world to shop, in store and online, our iconic, classic summer looks that are sport-inspired and show our authentic connection to the sport of polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV and produces global broadcasts and live streaming that bring greater awareness to the sport of polo. Visit globalpolo.com.

