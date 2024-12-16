U.S. Postal Service Announces More Stamp Subjects for 2025

Details on dates and locations for first-day-of-issue events through March also released

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today announced more stamps it will release in 2025.

This is a partial list, with additional subjects to be announced in the coming weeks and months. These designs are preliminary and may change. A version of this press release including images of all stamps mentioned is available at in the newsroom at usps.com.

Powwows: Celebrating Native American Culture

The Postal Service strives to tell the stories of all Americans on its stamps, and issuing stamps that honor the living culture and heritage of Indigenous people is an important part of that goal. These stamps celebrate powwows, Native American social and ceremonial gatherings that feature music, dance and festive regalia. For this issuance, Cochiti Pueblo artist Mateo Romero created original paintings of four powwow dancers performing their craft against brightly colored backgrounds that highlight each dancer's movement and traditional dress. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.

Spiral Galaxy (Priority Mail)

USPS celebrates the continued exploration of deep space with an extremely high-definition image of a spiral galaxy 32 million light-years from Earth. The image, captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, helps researchers update their models of star formation and allows them to better understand the origins of our universe. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with an image from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the Space Telescope Science Institute, Janice Lee (Space Telescope Science Institute), Thomas Williams (Oxford) and the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS Team. Upon favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the stamp will be denominated at the new Priority Mail Flat Rate Envelope rate.

Star Cluster (Priority Mail Express)

Featuring a second image captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, this stamp shows a star cluster approximately 1,000 light-years from Earth. Hidden within the cloud of celestial dust are floating brown dwarfs — objects too small to be stars but larger than most planets. Studying these brown dwarfs will help scientists explore how star-formation processes operate for very small masses. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with an image provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the Space Telescope Science Institute, Kevin Luhman (Penn State University) and Catarina Alves de Oliveira (European Space Agency). Upon favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the stamp will be denominated at the new Priority Mail Express Flat Rate Envelope rate.

Freshwater Fishing Lures

Recreational fishing attracts more than 55 million anglers to America's lakes, rivers, and oceans each year — and lure designs for different environments are part of its growing appeal. These stamps feature brightly detailed photographs by Sarah Cramer Shields showing five lures considered icons of the sport. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.

Battlefields of the American Revolution

Marking the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War, this pane of 15 stamps invites us to witness and remember five turning points in the fight for American independence. Watercolor paintings depicting scenes of five battles appear alongside photographs of sites involved in each battle. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps with art by Greg Harlin and photographs by Jon Bilous, Richard Lewis, Tom Morris, Gregory J. Parker and Kevin Stewart.

Dates and Locations: January-March

The Postal Service today also announced stamp release dates and locations for January through March of next year:

Stamps Release Date City State ZIP Lunar New Year • Year of the Snake Jan. 14 Boston MA 02205 Love 2025 Local ceremony Jan. 17 Kutztown PA 19530 Spiral Galaxy (Priority Mail) Local ceremony Jan. 21 Big Sky MT 59716 Star Cluster (Priority Mail Express) Local ceremony Jan. 21 Big Sky MT 59716 1794 Compass Rose (Global) Local ceremony Jan. 24 Peachtree Corners GA 30092 Allen Toussaint (Black Heritage) Jan. 30 New Orleans LA 70113 American Vistas (Presorted Standard) Local ceremony Feb. 21 San Diego CA 92199 The Appalachian Trail Feb. 28 Dawsonville GA 30534 Freshwater Fishing Lures March 13 Springfield MO 65801 Vibrant Leaves (Postcard Rate) Local ceremony March 14 Strongsville OH 44136 Betty White March 27 Los Angeles CA 90052

Details on first-day-of-issue cities/ceremony locations for other 2025 stamps will be released throughout the year. Dates and locations are subject to change.

