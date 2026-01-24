U.S. Postal Service Issues New Stamp Celebrating 150 Years of Colorado Statehood

"The new Colorado Statehood stamp captures a glimpse of the majestic beauty of our 38th state so it can be shared and enjoyed by all of us across the country," said Amber McReynolds, chairwoman of the USPS Board of Governors. "As a Colorado resident, I see a state that embodies its pioneer spirit and comes together with a palpable sense of cooperation and community."

Joining McReynolds as speakers at today's ceremony were Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Exhibition Developer and Historian Katherine Mercier. History Colorado President and CEO Dawn DiPrince facilitated the event.

Fielder had a talent for capturing the state's varied terrain, animals, flowers and vegetation in unique and engaging ways. The exhibit was distilled from the more than 200,000 photographs taken by Fielder over 50 years. His photographs continue to showcase Colorado vistas to new audiences around the globe.

Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using Fielder's image.

News of the stamp is being shared on social media with the hashtag #ColoradoStamp. The stamps are available in panes of 20 and are being issued as Forever stamps, meaning they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. The Postal Service has printed 16 million Colorado Statehood stamps.

About Colorado

Nicknamed the Centennial State, Colorado joined the Union in 1876 – 100 years after the United States declared independence from Great Britain. Its average elevation is approximately 6,800 feet, the highest of all the states.

Colorado is known around the world for its high-ranked ski areas and resorts and more than 39,000 miles of hiking trails. It has many state parks and four national parks, hundreds of ghost towns, and many museums, including the Denver Art Museum, Ute Indian Museum, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

The numerous archaeological sites throughout Colorado speak to the richness and complexity of the people who have shaped the state's heritage. Many Native American tribes — including the Ute, Cheyenne and Apache – continue to call Colorado home.

