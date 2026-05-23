U.S. Postal Service Celebrates Revolutionary War-Era Objects

Inside the booklet are 20 First-Class Forever stamps, arranged in two identical blocks of 10, featuring items ranging from a soldier's powder horn and the commander in chief's flag, to a patriotic signboard and wampum treaty belt. Together, they tell a story of everyday choices and extraordinary events that helped shape the United States.

"The United States hosts this event only once every 10 years. We are doing so this year following the Postal Service 250th anniversary celebration, and ahead of America's own 250th birthday. This gathering is not just a showcase — it is a milestone. We're all here to celebrate something small in size, but enormous in meaning: the postage stamp," said David Steiner, USPS postmaster general, who dedicated the prestige stamp booklet.

The Treasures of the Revolutionary Era stamps are the first of seven that USPS is dedicating during this year's Expo. Centered on 10 objects from the era, the booklet offers context and connection to the symbols and stories that helped shape the United States.

"These stamps invite us to look beyond dates and battlefields and more closely at the lives of everyday people from that era. Because at its heart, the Revolution was about people — people living through uncertain times, people making difficult, life-altering choices, and people imagining a future that did not yet exist. Two-hundred and fifty years later, with this release, we commemorate them and the lives they lived," Steiner said.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, said she approached the project with the eye of a curator, selecting artifacts significant in their own right that also contribute to a larger narrative. Some are immediately recognizable, others less familiar, but their juxtaposition speaks to the Revolution's complexity.

"Each object has its own voice," Kessler said, "But side by side, they begin to speak to one another."

Because the artifacts vary widely in size and shape, they presented design challenges. Some filled the frame naturally, while others required careful cropping to remain recognizable. To unify the set, Kessler surrounded each block of 10 stamps with a bronze border, a design choice that echoes tones found in some of the objects.

The prestige booklet enriches the experience, pairing the stamps with images and text that make the American Revolution feel immediate and tangible.

"We felt a prestige booklet was essential because these objects are evocative on their own, but they need context to reveal their full power," Kessler said.

Historical background in the booklet explains how a spinning wheel reflects the push for self-reliance and why the Badge of Military Merit — precursor to the Purple Heart — held deep significance for ordinary soldiers. It also explores the stories behind other artifacts, revealing how they illuminate the ideals, struggles and daily realities of people who lived through the Revolutionary era.

Together, the stamps and booklet offer an immersive encounter with history. They invite us to step into the Revolutionary era, to see beyond dates and battles, and to connect with the stories embedded in each object. In doing so, these stamps honor not only the events of the American Revolution but also the enduring spirit of independence and resilience that continues to guide the nation.

The Treasures of the Revolutionary Era stamps are issued in a prestige booklet and as Forever stamps. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1‑ounce price. News of the Treasures of the Revolutionary Era stamps is being shared with the hashtag #TreasuresRevolutionaryEraStamps.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/ shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic , or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon . Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at stampsforever.com .

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom . Follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter; Facebook ; Instagram ; Pinterest ; Threads ; and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel . For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com .

National contact: James McKean

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Local contact: Mark Lawrence

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SOURCE U.S. Postal Service