U.S. Postal Service Congratulates AccuZIP Inc. with the 2018 Next Generation Campaign Award

"Circus Saurus" designed and printed by Comtech Design, Print & Mail for Carson & Barnes Circus

designed and printed by Comtech Design, Print & Mail for Carson & Barnes Circus "Outdoor 1" designed by Hayneedle and printed by Suncraft Technologies Inc.

designed by Hayneedle and printed by Suncraft Technologies Inc. "Informed Delivery Lunch & Learn Event" designed and printed by PremierIMS

The AccuZIP Inc. mailpiece is a humorous postcard integrated with USPS Informed Delivery and a QR code to help drive college students to a dedicated landing page where they can update their mailing address information.

The submissions to the Next Generation Campaign Award showcase a multitude of engagement elements, such as physical interactivity, multisensory experiences with scents and textures, augmented reality, video in print, colorful envelopes, uniquely shaped mailpieces, personalized messages, and keepsakes.

The 2018 finalists and honorable mentions are listed on the Irresistible Mail website, irresistiblemail.com. A new version of the contest and other updates will be announced soon on the site.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

