U.S. Postal Service Delivering Exceptional Service Through Holiday Season's Busiest Week

USPS reminds customers to send mail and packages early

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With two weeks remaining before Christmas Day (Wednesday, Dec. 25), the U. S. Postal Service today reports exceptional service performance during the peak holiday rush and expects continued success throughout the season, including the busiest week of the year — the week just before Christmas.

Through the substantial progress the Postal Service has made under its 10-year Delivering for America plan — a $40 billion investment aimed at modernizing and reinvigorating the organization — USPS has met the challenge of the year's peak surge in mail and package volume with expanded processing capabilities, optimized transportation strategies, enhanced operational precision and the dedication of more than 640,000 employees nationwide.

The continued transformation of the Postal Service has led to significant cost savings, increased service reliability and enhanced service performance. Currently, 98 percent of the nation's population receives their mail and packages in an average of 2.6 days.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional service throughout the peak holiday season and beyond," said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy. "Thanks in large part to the investments and strategies identified in our Delivering for America plan, I have complete confidence that we will continue to fulfill our goal to make a peak season day like any other day — just more."

As the nation's delivery provider of choice, the Postal Service has also implemented several accelerated processes including prioritized morning parcel delivery, enhanced scanning technology, and extended retail and pick-up delivery hours at popular Post Office locations, while continuing to offer the lowest postage rates in the industrialized world.

Key accomplishments ahead of peak holiday surge

In addition to the implementation of Delivering for America strategies and initiatives aimed at building operational excellence, financial stability, and a sustainable future all year long, the Postal Service has leveraged key investments to ensure dependable, timely service ahead of the peak holiday season.

Best-in-class operations: The Postal Service has committed $17.3 billion to the redesign and improvement of its processing and delivery networks. It has added 83 new sorting and delivery centers across the country that serve as centralized hubs that expand the geographic reach and speed of mail and package delivery.





Enhanced processing capabilities: The Postal Service has deployed 506 new package conveyor systems since 2021 — 158 of which were added since last year's peak season. This dramatically boosted its package processing capacity from 47 million to 77 million packages per day.





Fully optimized transportation network: The crucial realignment of its transportation infrastructure has allowed USPS to shift volumes from costly air transport to more efficient surface routes. The vast majority — more than 95 percent — of First-Class Mail and packages are moved via ground transportation, resulting in fewer empty trucks, reduced costs and faster delivery times.





Modern, transformed retail network: The Postal Service is revitalizing its network of 32,000 Post Offices and has equipped more than 50 sorting and delivery centers with the latest technology to optimize the customer experience and expedite transactions. These modern retail locations feature rapid parcel drop-off stations, smart parcel lockers and multi-functional self-service kiosks to meet customer mailing and package needs.





Bolstered delivery fleet: This holiday season will also mark the initial release of the brand-new next generation delivery vehicles, which will be on select roads and routes this winter. Additionally this holiday season, there will be more than 27,000 new USPS vehicles on the road with more than 500 being battery electric vehicles.





Stable and empowered workforce: The Postal Service added 7,500 seasonal employees to help its workforce with the expected increase in shipping volume during the holidays.

Key dates to remember

To help ensure delivery before Dec. 25, USPS reminds customers to send mail and packages as early as possible and to take advantage of the following recommended send-by dates:

Dec. 18 — USPS Ground Advantage service and First-Class Mail service

— USPS Ground Advantage service and First-Class Mail service Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

— Priority Mail service Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express service

Affordable rates customers can depend on

The Postal Service is committed to providing affordable, reliable shipping solutions for its customers, including free package pickup services at home or in-office.

USPS Ground Advantage service: An enhanced shipping solution that provides a dependable and more affordable way to ship packages across the contiguous U.S. with expected delivery in 2-5 business days and $100 of insurance included. USPS Ground Advantage is priced 11 percent lower than competitor ground offerings, on average.





An enhanced shipping solution that provides a dependable and more affordable way to ship packages across the contiguous U.S. with expected delivery in 2-5 business days and of insurance included. USPS Ground Advantage is priced 11 percent lower than competitor ground offerings, on average. Priority Mail service: An expedited solution that provides a fast and affordable way to send packages and mail with expected delivery in 1-3 business days. Priority Mail offers a price point that is on average 35 percent lower than competitors' select three-day products.

USPS holiday service schedule

All Post Office locations will be closed Christmas Day (Wednesday, Dec. 25) and New Year's Day (Wednesday, Jan. 1). Regular Post Office hours and mail delivery will resume on the Thursday after each holiday. Services and hours of operation may vary by location, always check with your local Post Office for specific hours. For more details, visit usps.com/holidayhours.

For information on preparing shipments, ordering free shipping supplies, stamps for season's greetings, and featured products and services, visit usps.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom.

