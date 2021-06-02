U.S. Postal Service Honors Postal Customer Council Leaders for Accomplishments During the Pandemic

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service recognized Postal Customer Councils (PCCs) throughout the nation for their outstanding achievement and innovation during the unique challenges of the past year. Winners of the 2021 PCC Leadership awards were announced during a virtual event held yesterday.

PCCs are a grassroots network that provides a channel for USPS business mailers and the Postal Service to continue building upon their relationships so they can increase the use of mail and work on solving concerns and challenges that they both face. The relationship provides a means to share best mailing and shipping practices, and gives PCCs around the country the opportunity to connect and learn from each other.

Each year, PCC Leadership Awards are presented by the Postal Service in recognition of exemplary work to strengthen and grow the PCC network. More than 296 nominations were submitted this year, the highest number in the 60-year history of the competition.

Top honors were presented to PCC groups that achieved overall excellence in their efforts to serve their communities. The PCCs offered innovative solutions for unique challenges during a year that has created greater challenges for businesses of all sizes.

• PCC of the Year — Metro Market Greater Baltimore PCC • PCC of the Year — Large Market PCC of Providence • PCC of the Year — Small Market Central Missouri PCC

Scott Hooper (Greater Dallas PCC) received the 2021 District Manager of the Year Award. Hooper was recognized for his consistent leadership, support and active involvement in all PCCs in his district.

San Diego PCC was recognized with the 2020 Up and Comer Award for implementing initiatives that propel the chapter to thrive in all areas.

The following categories recognized winners with Gold, Silver or Bronze awards:

PCC Postal Member of the Year honors went to postal employees who excelled in their efforts with their local PCCs.

• Gold Jonathan Castillo (Sierra Coastal PCC) • Silver Mike Allison (Greater Oklahoma PCC) • Bronze Jacquelyn Villemaire (Tampa Bay Suncoast PCC)

PCC Industry Member of the Year award winners are tireless supporters of the Postal Service, constantly advocating postal products and services.

• Gold Stan Fredrick (Central Missouri PCC) • Silver Margaret Leger (Houston PCC) • Bronze Wes Friesen (Greater Portland PCC)

Innovation of the Year is presented to PCCs that demonstrate out-of-the-box thinking and implement creative ideas that can be replicated by all PCCs.

• Gold Sierra Coastal PCC • Silver South Jersey PCC • Bronze Houston PCC

Communication Excellence is awarded to PCCs that excel in implementing effective and creative communication programs using various touchpoints to reach their members.

• Gold Sacramento PCC • Silver Santa Ana District PCC • Bronze Central Arkansas PCC

Education Excellence is given to PCCs that have incorporated unique educational topics, speakers and workshops to increase knowledge within their PCC.

• Gold Greater Baltimore PCC • Silver Greater Portland PCC • Bronze Greater Charlotte PCC

Membership Excellence Award recognizes PCCs that implement strategies to grow membership and keep members engaged.

• Gold Inland Empire PCC • Silver Twin Cities PCC • Bronze Chicago PCC

