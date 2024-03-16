U.S. Postal Service Issues Garden Delights

The bloom of spring flowers is a source of delight for gardeners and non-gardeners alike, particularly after the chill of a long winter. While gardens provide joy, sustenance, and a sense of purpose to those who tend them, they also give birds, plants and animals a refuge and the resources they need to survive.

No garden would be complete without the buzzes, hums and musical melodies of nature's visiting wildlife. Hummingbirds, in particular, bring joy to summer gardens with their unusual features and petite size.

Hummingbirds are found only in the Americas, with about 16 different species native to the United States. Ruby-throated hummingbirds (Archilochus colubris) are among the smallest — about the weight of a penny and 3.5 inches long. They are the only hummingbirds found in the gardens of the eastern and central parts of the United States.

Unique among birds, these tiny, aerodynamic marvels are remarkable pollinators. More than 7,000 flowering plants rely on hummingbirds to collect and deliver the pollen needed to produce fruit and seeds.

Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using existing photographs by wildlife photographer Ben King.

Garden Delights stamps come in booklets of 20 and are Forever stamps, meaning they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1‑ounce price.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

