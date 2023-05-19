U.S. Postal Service Launches Service Performance Dashboard

U.S. Postal Service

19 May, 2023, 18:14 ET

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today launched an online service performance dashboard, consistent with one of the operational reforms included in the Postal Service Reform Act.

After prompting users to enter only a ZIP Code, the website provides customers with a variety of useful information, including the percentage of on-time delivery for specific mail and shipping products in each USPS district. This data, updated weekly, is based on scans collected when mail enters the network, during processing and at the point of delivery.

The dashboard is available at https://about.usps.com/what/performance/service-performance/.

One of the goals of Delivering for America, the Postal Service's 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence, is to ultimately deliver at least 95 percent of all mail and shipping products on time. This new website marks an important milestone as the Postal Service strives to reach that goal. It also demonstrates efforts to measure the organization's delivery service, while better serving and informing the American public on the journey to become the high-performing, operationally precise Postal Service detailed in the Delivering for America plan, and that will provide customers with excellent service for decades to come.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

