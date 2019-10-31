U.S. Postal Service Marks Red Ribbon Week with Drug Free USA Stamp

"This Drug Free USA Forever stamp will help further raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, and the toll it is taking on families and communities around our country," said Robert M. Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors. "The Postal Service is glad to do its part in marking Red Ribbon Week, and renewing our commitment to helping these efforts to educate youth about the dangers of illegal drugs."

In 1988, the National Family Partnership coordinated the first National Red Ribbon Week with President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan serving as honorary chairpersons. The week runs Oct. 23-31 and coincides with National Substance Abuse Prevention Month every October.

Red Ribbon Week was started after the death of Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, who was tortured and murdered in 1985 by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico. After Camarena's death, people started wearing red ribbons to honor Kiki's sacrifice.

"I am very pleased that the U.S. Postal Service will issue a stamp affirming our commitment to a drug-free America," said DEA Acting Administrator Dhillon. "This stamp will help raise awareness of the fight against drug addiction and honor those who have dedicated their lives to that cause."

The Drug Free USA Forever stamp art features a white star with lines of red, light blue and blue radiating from one side of each of the star's five points, suggesting the unity necessary at all levels to effectively address drug abuse. Charlottesville, VA, designer Greg Breeding designed the stamp with original artwork by Portland, OR, graphic designer Aaron Draplin. USPS Acting Stamp Services Director William J. Gicker was the art director.

The stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

