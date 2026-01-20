U.S. Postal Service Opens Bid Solicitation Platform For Entry to Last-Mile Delivery Network

Offers same-day or next-day direct-to-customer access

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today launched its bidding website to accept proposals for entry to its valuable last-mile delivery network. More than 18,000 USPS destination delivery units (DDUs) and local processing centers (LPCs) nationwide are now accessible to a broader range of customers via the dedicated bid solicitation platform.

The Postal Service has been selling delivery service direct from its DDUs for years. However, this has generally been for a limited number of very large customers. The new bidding platform opens this network to customers large and small who recognize the extraordinary value and unmatched reach of the organization's last-mile service.

"We recognize trends in the shipping marketplace — as well as changing market conditions, supply chain disruptions and the effects of a post-pandemic world — have driven our customers to prioritize convenience. To best accommodate the evolving needs of American commerce, and consumers, we are evolving our business strategies to better reflect the value in our last-mile delivery network," said Postmaster General and CEO David Steiner.

Customers will have the ability to suggest a combination of volume, pricing and tender times at each available DDU location for USPS delivery either the same day or the next day.

The Postal Service had significant interest from a wide range of companies before its December announcement. Since then, there has been a substantial increase in interest from many companies who wish to take advantage of the reliability and reach that only USPS can provide.

USPS engaged with shippers prior to today's platform launch to measure interest from businesses and to fine-tune the process to provide the most effective bidding platform for its customers.

The Postal Service expects to formalize accepted bids for its Parcel Select product through a negotiated service agreement, or NSA. Customers will be able to arrange an NSA to fit their needs, including length of contract, critical entry times, and other terms and conditions.

The organization anticipates it will notify winning bidders in the second calendar quarter, and service under those NSAs would begin in the third calendar quarter of 2026.

"There is no doubt that many companies have flourished as a result of their relationship with USPS and their access to our last-mile network. We want to continue these successful associations and continue to help those customers grow their business. And those customers can help to support the Postal Service, which has provided unparalleled service to the citizens of the United States for more than 250 years," said Steiner.

The organization has the capability to meet a much larger percentage of America's shipping needs and the ability to generate billions of dollars from those last-mile deliveries, while providing tremendous value to its customers. This will benefit both shippers and the Postal Service, which is confident that the amount of revenue generated by opening up its last-mile network will make USPS a more financially viable institution.

"Our last-mile delivery provides fast and reliable service throughout the United States. This provides a competitive advantage to anyone who values speed and dependability. We want to provide that competitive advantage to our customers through a consumer-tailored last-mile solution," said Steiner.

By changing the way last-mile service is offered, the organization is expanding the reach of retailers and others who value same-day or next-day delivery. The process will also help ensure that the Postal Service's last-mile network is correctly priced when demand, open competition and known capacity are taken into consideration.

