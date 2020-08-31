U.S. Postal Service Partnership for Growth Award Presented to Poshmark

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the U.S. Postal Service honors one organization with the prestigious Partnership for Growth Award during the National Postal Forum (NPF). The Postmaster General and executive leadership team personally select the award winner.

The 2020 Partnership for Growth Award winner, Poshmark, received recognition Aug. 27 during the NPF Virtual 2020 Summer Series.

Poshmark is a social commerce platform for the next generation of retailers and shoppers. Through technology, the company's mission is to build the world's most connected shopping experience, while empowering people to build thriving retail businesses. Since launching in 2011, Poshmark has become a vibrant social shopping community.

The company embodies forward-thinking, innovative solutions and has made significant achievements to excel in the industry. Poshmark has successfully worked with the Postal Service to enhance the value of what USPS delivers every day — mail and packages.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

