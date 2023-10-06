U.S. Postal Service Proposes New Prices for 2024

U.S. Postal Service

06 Oct, 2023, 14:15 ET

  • New prices scheduled to take effect Jan. 21, 2024  
  • Postal Service prices remain among the most affordable in the world
  • First-Class Forever stamp will be 68 cents 

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of mailing services price changes to take effect Jan. 21, 2024. The new rates include a 2-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, from 66 cents to 68 cents.

The proposed adjustments, approved by the governors of the Postal Service, would raise mailing services product prices approximately 2 percent. If favorably reviewed by the commission, the price changes would include:

Product

Current Prices

Planned Prices

Letters (1 ounce)

66 cents

68 cents

Letters (metered 1 ounce)

63 cents

64 cents

Domestic Postcards

51 cents

53 cents

International Postcards

$1.50

$1.55

International Letter (1 ounce)

$1.50

$1.55

There will be no change to the additional-ounce price, which remains at 24 cents. The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for Special Services products including Certified Mail, Post Office Box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.  

As inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan. The prices of the Postal Service remain among the most affordable in the world.

The PRC will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect. The complete Postal Service price filing, with prices for all products, can be found on the PRC website under the Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily. The mailing services filing is Docket No. R2024-1. The price tables are also available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

