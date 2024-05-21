U.S. Postal Service Provides Update on Historic Modernization Efforts

Postmaster General details network transformation steps for 2024 and beyond in a letter to Members of Congress. The letter can be found here .

Initiatives are part of Postal Service's 10-year Delivering for America Plan to invest $40 billion in nation's postal network

Network transformation will enable world-class service performance at affordable prices

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To further clarify the implementation plans of the Postal Service Mail Processing Facility Reviews, and continued activity on Regional Processing and Distribution Centers, Sorting and Delivery Centers, and Local Processing Centers, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy transmitted a letter yesterday addressed to Senator Gary Peters, Chairman, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The letter outlines the paused implementation status of the Mail Processing Facility Reviews, as well as the ongoing 2024 activities that will continue to advance and are part of the nearly $15.3 billion in committed self-funded investments. The letter can be found here.

View PDF PMG letter to Chairman Peters

"Our Delivering for America Plan initiatives are breathing new life into the U.S. Postal Service. Despite evident progress, it's clear that these efforts should have commenced more than a decade ago," stated Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy. "The need for swift and comprehensive transformation in the Postal Service is undeniable. We remain fully committed to this transformation with the goal of continuously improving service performance for the American people – all while being financially self-sustainable."

