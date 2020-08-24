U.S. Postal Service Recognizes Industry Leaders During National Postal Forum Virtual Event

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service recognized industry leaders and stakeholders during the National Postal Forum Virtual 2020 Summer Series held during July and August, with honors presented on Aug. 13 and 20.

The Informed Innovation Award recognizes companies that create compelling Informed Delivery campaigns. Winners of this award — State Farm Insurance, Citibank and Macy's — leveraged new technology to drive growth and proved that mail combined with digital is a winning combination. They increased open, click-through and response rates in their winning campaigns.

The USPS Next Generation Campaign Award recognizes innovative and effective business-to-consumer and business-to-business mail that increases engagement using Informed Delivery. The award winners Fleetwood-Fibre with Opti Print and Fulfillment, and Comcast with Snap Creative Marketing, showcased creative campaigns to drive open and response rates.

The Data Driven Excellence Award acknowledges customers who have used the Informed Visibility platform to improve the customer experience. The winners were DVD.com, a Netflix Company; Mystic Logistics; and SnailWorks. Each company used Informed Visibility to pinpoint areas of opportunity that provided more visibility and identified areas to better target their mailings.

