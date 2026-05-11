U.S. Postal Service Recommends Competitive Price Changes for July 2026

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) today to adjust some prices on some domestic competitive package and service offerings. Pending favorable review and comments from the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), these price changes and adjustments will take effect on July 12.

Changes include, but are not limited to, elimination of ounce-based rate differentiation for published Commercial USPS Ground Advantage prices, which will not impact customers that have negotiated commercial rates for USPS Ground Advantage; and a competitive PO Box price increase of 3 percent. Also, the Postal Service will introduce Addresses API, a new Address Management System offering, and will align the divisor for dimensional weight pieces to industry standards for Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select.

Additionally, new fees will be established for handling hazardous materials for Priority Mail Express and Priority Mail, as well as a noncompliance fee for improperly prepared hazardous material items shipped using competitive package products. Hazardous materials are substances that could injure people or cause damage if not handled properly, like chemicals or flammable items. The Postal Service provides guidelines for mailing hazardous materials on its Shipping Restrictions website, with additional information and details available in Publication 52.

The Postal Service is focused on strengthening its shipping products and offerings as part of its 10-year modernization plan for service excellence, on-time delivery, and revenue generation from enhanced package delivery services. With more than 31,000 Post Offices, multiple pickup options, including free package pickup, the Postal Service provides exceptional value and convenience to customers.

Shipping Services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions. The Postal Service governors evaluate shipping rates and fees and adjust them when needed as part of Postal Service's 10-year network modernization plan to return the organization to financial sustainability and achieve service excellence while maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanding seven-day package delivery.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations. Notably, the Postal Service has some of the lowest mailing rates in the industrialized world and continues to offer great values in shipping.

The complete Postal Service price filings with prices for all products can be found on the PRC website under the Daily Listings section at Daily Listings section. For the Shipping Services filing, see Docket No. CP2026-8. The Postal Service provides additional resources to assist customers regarding the price changes. These tools include price lists, downloadable price files and Federal Register Notices. This information will be available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

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Contact: Marti Johnson

[email protected]

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SOURCE U.S. Postal Service