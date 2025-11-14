U.S. Postal Service Recommends New Competitive Prices for 2026

Postal Service continues to offer great values for shipping and reliable service to the American people.

Pricing actions are part of a balanced approach under the Postal Service's 10-year transformation plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence.

As previously announced, the Postal Service will not raise prices in January for Mailing Services; the price of a First-Class Mail stamp will remain unchanged.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Postal Service today filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) for Shipping Services price changes to take effect Jan. 18, 2026. The proposed adjustments were approved by the governors of USPS this week.

The change would raise prices approximately 6.6 percent for Priority Mail service, 5.1 percent for Priority Mail Express service, 7.8 percent for USPS Ground Advantage and 6.0 percent for Parcel Select.

Although Mailing Services price increases are based on the consumer price index, Shipping Services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions. The governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the organization with needed revenue. As the Postal Service previously announced, the organization will not raise prices in January for Mailing Services. This means the price of a First-Class Mail stamp will not change.

As part of the Postal Service's network modernization and transformation plan, these proposed changes will support creation of a revitalized organization capable of achieving its public service mission — providing a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week — in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress has intended.

The PRC will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect. The complete Postal Service price filing, with prices for all products, can be found on the PRC website under the Daily Listings section at prc.arkcase.com/portal/filings. The Shipping Services filing is Docket No. CP2026-2. The price tables are also available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

