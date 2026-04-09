U.S. Postal Service Recommends New Prices for July

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of mailing services price changes to take effect on July 12. The new rates include a 4-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 78 cents to 82 cents.

The proposed adjustments, approved by the governors of the Postal Service, would raise mailing services product prices approximately 4.8 percent. If favorably reviewed by the Commission, the price changes would include:

Product Current prices Planned prices Letters (1 ounce) 78 cents 82 cents Letters (metered 1 ounce) 74 cents 78 cents Domestic postcards 61 cents 65 cents International postcards $1.70 $1.75 International letter (1 ounce) $1.70 $1.75

The additional-ounce price for single-piece letters will remain at 29 cents. The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for other First-Class Mail products, Periodicals, USPS Marketing Mail, Package Services and selected Special Services products.

In the midst of the severe financial crisis facing the Postal Service and continued rising operational costs, the Postal Service is using all available tools, including available regulatory pricing authority, to ensure we can continue to fulfill our universal service obligation and serve the American public. The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations. Notwithstanding the adjustment, the Postal Service's mailing prices remain among the most affordable in the world.

The PRC will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect. The complete Postal Service price filing, with prices for all products, can be found on the commission's website under the Daily Listings section. The Mailing Services filing is Docket No. R2026-1. The price tables are also available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

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Contact: Marti Johnson

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service