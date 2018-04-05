U.S. Postal Service Releases Annual Dog Attack City Rankings

"We're encouraged by the decrease in dog attacks," said U.S. Postal Service Safety Director Linda DeCarlo in San Diego, where postal employees suffered 46 attacks — the fifth ranked city in 2017. "The totals are still too high, but we're confident that with continuing education and dog bite prevention training, along with advancing technology, we can keep more people safe and keep attacks trending downward."

Enhancing Employee Safety

DeCarlo highlights USPS safety measures that alert mail carriers to dogs on their delivery routes. The Package Pickup application on usps.com asks customers to indicate if there are dogs at their addresses when they schedule package pickups. This information is provided to carriers on their delivery scanners which send alerts if an unleashed dog is reported in a delivery area.

"The scanners that our carriers use to confirm a customer's delivery include a feature for them to indicate the presence of a dog at an individual address," said DeCarlo. "This information is particularly helpful for substitute carriers who fill in for regular carriers on their days off."

DeCarlo is in San Diego Thursday, April 5, to kick off National Dog Bite Prevention Week, which runs Sunday, April 8, through Saturday, April 14. The Postal Service, joined by the American Humane, American Veterinary Medical Association, Insurance Information Institute and State Farm Insurance, is driving home the message that dog bites are a national issue and education can resolve the issue.

Half of the 4.5 million Americans bitten by dogs annually are children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

DeCarlo gave the following tips and encouraged sharing them using the hashtag #preventdogbites. A video on dog bite prevention tips is available on the Postal Service's YouTube channel.

If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Some dogs burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured.

Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the person handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. If a carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office until the carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If a dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner's neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area's Post Office.

American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, estimates that more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year with 800,000 seeking medical attention for these bites — more than half of them being children.

"Two-thirds of the injuries occurring in children four years or younger are to the head or neck region, and studies have also shown that the greatest percentage of dog-bite fatalities occurred among children and unsupervised newborns left with dogs — something that should never occur," said Mark Stubis, chief communications officer, American Humane. "To help, American Humane offers a free online booklet, 'Pet Meets Baby,' with valuable information on introducing a new child to a home with a pet — or a new pet into a home with a child available for families with children."

Insurance company State Farm reports that in 2017, it paid more than $132 million as a result of 3,618 dog-related injury claims. The average cost paid per claim was $36,573. "State Farm is also one of the few insurance companies that does not exclude homeowner or renter insurance coverage because of the breed of dog owned," said Heather Paul, State Farm public affairs specialist. "The company reinforces that responsible pet ownership and educating children about how to safely interact with dogs is key to reducing dog bites."

"Veterinarians see firsthand the needless heartbreak a dog bite can cause," said Dr. Mike Topper, AVMA President. "We know that dog bites are not a breed-specific issue and that any dog can bite. We also know that most bites can be prevented through education. Your veterinarian and the AVMA have extensive resources designed to keep your pup, no matter what their breed, a happy, healthy member of your family and community.

2017 Dog Attack Rankings by City

A total of 6,244 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2017. The top 30 city rankings are below. Some cities share the same rankings as they experienced the same number of attacks.



Office City Office State CY-17 CY-16 1 HOUSTON TX 71 62 2 LOS ANGELES CA 67 80 3 ST LOUIS MO 52 31 4 CLEVELAND OH 49 60 5 SAN DIEGO CA 46 57 6 BALTIMORE MD 44 36 6 SAN ANTONIO TX 44 42 7 COLUMBUS OH 43 39 8 DALLAS TX 40 41 9 LOUISVILLE KY 39 51 10 CHICAGO IL 38 46 11 DENVER CO 35 47 12 LONG BEACH CA 32 22 12 DETROIT MI 32 48 12 KANSAS CITY MO 32 30 13 OAKLAND CA 28 23 13 SEATTLE WA 28 31 14 MINNEAPOLIS MN 27 43 14 CHARLOTTE NC 27 33 14 PHILADELPHIA PA 27 40 15 SAN JOSE CA 26 21 15 FORT WORTH TX 26 33 16 MIAMI FL 25 15 16 INDIANAPOLIS IN 25 44 16 ROCHESTER NY 25 11 16 CINCINNATI OH 25 24 16 TOLEDO OH 25 18 17 PHOENIX AZ 24 35 17 SACRAMENTO CA 24 30 17 PORTLAND OR 24 41

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Media Contacts

Media are encouraged to contact local USPS spokespersons to conduct interviews or follow letter carriers on their rounds. Related contacts: American Humane, Mark Stubis, marks@americanhumane.org, 202.677.4227; American Veterinary Medical Assn., Sharon Granskog, sgranskog@avma.org, 847.285.6619; Insurance Information Institute, Janet Ruiz, janetr@iii.org, 212.346.5545; and, State Farm Insurance, Heather Paul, heather.paul.jaw8@statefarm.com, 309.766.0922.

