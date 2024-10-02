U.S. Postal Service to Continue Delivery of Millions of at Home COVID-19 Test Kits Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service will again deliver millions of rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits to households across the nation.

In collaboration with the White House and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, USPS will facilitate the distribution of these test kits through COVIDTests.gov, where people can order their kits at no cost.

Test kit ordering began Sept. 26. More than 12 million COVID-19 tests have already been shipped by the USPS with more than 6 million delivered to households across the nation.

This initiative marks the seventh time the Postal Service has played a crucial role in distributing free at-home test kits to Americans. Since the program began in the winter of 2021, ASPR and USPS have distributed approximately 900 million tests, free of charge, to American households nationwide, with an average of just 1.2 days from shipment to delivery.

"The distribution of these at-home test kits is a vital public health initiative from the Department of Health and Human Services," said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. "We are proud to continue our partnership in ensuring that every household has access to the resources they need to stay safe and healthy."

USPS delivers more mail than any other post in the world, serving nearly 167 million addresses in the country — covering every state, city and town — and prides itself on going the last mile to deliver the mail.

Every U.S. household, including those in U.S. territories, is eligible to receive these tests. To ensure widespread access, each residential address can request four free tests.

This program aims to provide communities with easy access to rapid at-home COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks, especially when Americans prepare for travel and gatherings through the 2024 holiday season, empowering individuals to test as needed.

When placing an order, customers will have the option to provide an email address for updates, including a confirmation email. Upon shipment, customers will receive an email with an estimated delivery date and a tracking number to monitor their order's progress on usps.com.

The COVIDTests.gov website has more information, including testing guidance.

