U.S. Producers Encouraged by U.S. International Trade Commission Preliminary Finding That Imports of Fresh Mushrooms From Canada Materially Injured U.S. Fresh Mushroom Industry

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. International Trade Commission ("USITC") announced today a unanimous preliminary determination that imports of fresh Agaricus mushrooms ("fresh mushrooms") from Canada have materially injured U.S. producers. As a result of the USITC's affirmative preliminary determination, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue to conduct antidumping and countervailing duty investigations on imports of fresh mushrooms from Canada. The Commerce Department's preliminary countervailing duty determination is currently due to be completed on March 9, 2026, and Commerce's preliminary antidumping duty determination is currently due to be completed on May 22, 2026.

"We are encouraged by today's unanimous determination," said John Herrmann, counsel to The Fresh Mushrooms Fair Trade Coalition, an ad hoc coalition of domestic growers and packers of fresh mushrooms that are petitioners in the USITC's and Commerce Department's investigations. "The International Trade Commission's determination paves the way for much needed relief for domestic growers and packers of fresh mushrooms that are losing sales and being prevented from competing on a level playing field with low-priced imports from Canada. Domestic producers of fresh mushrooms should not have to compete with products that are sold at unfairly low prices and subsidized by the Canadian government."

The fresh mushrooms subject to these investigations include all fresh mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, including (but not limited to) button mushrooms, criminis, baby bellas, and portabellas. Fresh mushrooms may be whole or sliced, and may be imported in bulk or packaged for retail. Fresh mushrooms are also subject to the investigations regardless of end use, including for sale in the fresh market or for further processing.

The Fresh Mushrooms Fair Trade Coalition includes Giorgio Fresh Co., J-M Farms LLC, Kennett Square Mushroom Operation LLC, Modern Mushroom Farms, Needham's Mushroom Farms, and Sher-Rockee Mushroom Farms and is represented in these actions by John M. Herrmann, Paul C. Rosenthal, and Joshua R. Morey of the law firm Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.

