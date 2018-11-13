US Radiology Accelerates Its Growth by Partnering with Touchstone Medical Imaging

Touchstone is focused on partnering with leading health systems in attractive markets to provide the highest quality care for patients, as demonstrated by the company's joint ventures with Baylor Scott & White Health in Texas and SCL Health in Denver and Montana. Touchstone has over 1,000 employees and operates 60 outpatient imaging centers across Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Florida, Nebraska, Arkansas and Montana, offering a wide range of imaging services including MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray and women's imaging.

"We are excited that Touchstone has decided to join the US Radiology team," said US Radiology CEO John Perkins. "We share the same commitment to providing the highest level of care to patients in the outpatient setting by partnering with top-notch subspecialized radiologists and leading health systems partners."

"US Radiology is the ideal partner for Touchstone," said Touchstone Founder & CEO Pat Rice. "We share the same values and commitment to clinical excellence and believe that the combined expertise, resources, and growing networks will take our organizations to the next level."

Pat Rice will join the US Radiology Board of Directors, and Clete Madden will remain as President of Touchstone.

US Radiology was formed through a partnership between Charlotte Radiology and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS). Recently, the company took over 100 percent ownership of MBX medical billing, greatly enhancing its revenue cycle management (RCM) capabilities. US Radiology also recently announced its partnership with Denver-based Diversified Radiology, one of the highest-quality subspecialized radiology groups in the country.

US Radiology has experienced an impressive 300% growth in less than a year, and now has over 200 subspecialized radiologists and physician assistants and conducts over 3.5 million annual reads/scans across 30 hospitals and 80 outpatient imaging centers in nine states.

About Touchstone

Touchstone Medical Imaging, LLC is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, with regional offices in Plano, TX, Touchstone owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities across Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Florida, Nebraska, Arkansas and Montana. The facilities provide a wide range of imaging services in a comfortable, service-oriented outpatient environment.

About US Radiology

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. In conjunction with a leading healthcare investment firm, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, US Radiology continues to grow through partnerships with like-minded, quality-focused radiology groups to share ideas, leverage resources and deliver best-in-class patient care.

SOURCE US Radiology Specialists