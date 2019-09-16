US Radiology Continues its Rapid Growth by Partnering with Atlanta-based American Health Imaging

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, one of the premier physician-owned radiology groups in the country, continued its rapid national expansion today by announcing a new partnership with American Health Imaging (AHI), a leading provider of diagnostic imaging services in the United States.

Founded in 1998, AHI is headquartered in Atlanta and operates 31 outpatient imaging centers in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Texas. The company is focused on delivering the highest-quality diagnostic imaging while executing a patient-centric service model. This includes partnering with top-rated, subspecialized radiologists and maintaining the most advanced imaging equipment in its facilities.

"We're excited to have AHI join the US Radiology team," said US Radiology CEO, John Perkins. "US Radiology's mission is to make the best of radiology better to improve lives. We do this by partnering with leading radiology practices and high-quality outpatient imaging operators across the top national markets. AHI fits perfectly with our vision. This partnership will expand our already strong presence in Texas and the Southeast, while also enabling us to build a comprehensive platform in Atlanta."

"US Radiology's innovative approach to radiology makes it the ideal partner for AHI," said AHI Founder & CEO Scott Arant. "Our shared values and commitment to clinical excellence, combined with our collective resources and expertise will allow us to provide even more patients with convenient and high-quality diagnostic imaging services. We are excited to be a part of the fastest growing radiology partnership in the country."

US Radiology has experienced growth of 425% in the past year alone. With over 2,000 team members across 12 states, US Radiology has combined its partnership of high-quality subspecialized radiologists with a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and technology.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey represented AHI in the transaction.

About American Health Imaging

About US Radiology Specialists

