US Radiology Continues Rapid Growth in Texas Through Partnership with US Imaging

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, one of the premier physician-owned radiology operators in the country, today announced a partnership with US Imaging, the owner and operator of eight outpatient imaging centers in the greater Houston service area.

Founded in 1989, US Imaging provides outpatient diagnostic imaging for patients in Houston, Sugar Land, Pearland, Tomball, Beaumont and Bay City, Texas. The addition of US Imaging, combined with our Touchstone and American Health Imaging operations, increases US Radiology's position as the largest operator of outpatient imaging facilities in Texas with a significant presence in every major Texas market.

"We are proud to provide patients in the Houston area the same high-quality, convenient and cost-effective imaging services we've been providing in other major markets nationwide," said John Perkins, CEO of US Radiology. "We look forward to growing our footprint in Houston while we continue our rapid progress in partnering with leading outpatient imaging operators, high-quality radiology groups and top hospital systems across the nation."

"We are proud of the company we've built over the last three decades and excited to join the US Radiology network to accelerate our next chapter of growth," said Todd Richey, the CEO of US Imaging. "US Radiology will be excellent stewards of our commitment to the patients we serve and the continued growth of our business, while maintaining the culture our team has worked so hard to create."

US Radiology has experienced significant growth in recent years. With nearly 2,500 team members and 130 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, the company brings together high-quality subspecialized radiologists with leading outpatient operational expertise, infrastructure, and technological support.

About US Imaging

Founded by a radiologist in 1989, US Imaging operates 8 outpatient medical imaging centers in the greater Houston metro area focused on providing high-quality diagnostic imaging, including MRI, CT, X-ray, Mammography, Nuclear Medicine and Ultrasound studies. Their centers partner with subspecialized radiologists to deliver exceptional patient care.

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 2,500 team members across 13 states, the company has combined its partnership of leading subspecialized radiologists and high-quality imaging centers and a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and technology. US Radiology's mission is to make the best of radiology better to improve lives. It does this through partnering with like-minded, quality-focused radiology practices and imaging centers to share ideas, leverage resources and deliver best-in-class patient care.

