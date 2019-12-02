US Radiology Enters Arizona through Partnership with Radiology Ltd.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, one of the premier physician-owned radiology groups in the country, continued its rapid national expansion today by announcing a new partnership with Radiology Ltd., the largest private practice radiology group and outpatient imaging operator in Tucson, Arizona.

Founded in 1933, Radiology Ltd.'s team of 40 radiologists are fellowship-trained in all major subspecialties, including women's imaging, interventional radiology, molecular imaging, musculoskeletal imaging, and neuroradiology. The group provides 24-hour coverage for two of the largest hospitals in southern Arizona — Tucson Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital. In addition, Radiology Ltd.'s physicians and more than 400 skilled staff members operate nine ACR-accredited outpatient diagnostic imaging centers, including two full-service women's imaging centers.

"We're excited to partner with Radiology Ltd. and welcome them to US Radiology," said US Radiology CEO John Perkins. "Their team of highly-accomplished and nationally-respected radiologists have delivered top-quality, patient-centric radiology services for over 80 years. This partnership embodies our vision to partner with the best radiology groups in the nation."

"US Radiology is the ideal partner for Radiology Ltd.," said Dr. David Jeck, the group's President. "This partnership preserves our autonomy at the clinical level while providing us with enhanced technology, resources, and infrastructure. We are excited to join this strong network of prestigious radiologists and become part of one the fastest growing, dynamic radiology partnerships in the country."

US Radiology has experienced significant growth in recent years. With nearly 2,500 team members and over 130 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, the company brings together high-quality subspecialized radiologists with leading outpatient operational expertise, infrastructure, and technological support.

Ziegler served as the exclusive financial advisor and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP provided legal counsel to Radiology Ltd. in concert with the transaction. Ropes & Gray LLP assisted for US Radiology.

About Radiology Ltd.

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 2,500 team members, 130 outpatient imaging centers and partnerships with leading health systems across 13 states, the company has combined its partnership with leading subspecialized radiologists and high-quality imaging centers and a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and technology. US Radiology's mission is to make the best of radiology better to improve lives. It does this through partnering with like-minded, quality-focused radiology practices and imaging centers to share ideas, leverage resources and deliver best-in-class patient care.

