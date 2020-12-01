US Radiology Enters New York State in Partnership with Windsong Radiology, Grows National Physician Practice

US Radiology extends its national physician practice network and establishes a presence in the northern US. Tweet this

Founded in 1987, Windsong is the largest outpatient diagnostic imaging provider in Western New York, and provides leading breast imaging, interventional radiology, diagnostic imaging, genetics and breast surgery. This full-service practice is staffed by a team of board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologists, and is consistently recognized for excellence and innovation.

Windsong provides the highest level of quality and multimodality imaging services through five American College of Radiology (ACR)-accredited outpatient imaging centers. The group is known nationally as a leading authority on Women's Imaging and Breast Care and was the first outpatient breast care program in the region to achieve accreditation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. The practice also offers comprehensive interventional and vascular services in a state-of-the-art outpatient suite.

"As an innovative physician group, we're very enthusiastic about growing through our partnership with US Radiology," said Dr. Thomas Summers, Windsong's president. "Importantly, US Radiology has consistently demonstrated a commitment to local clinical autonomy and delivering the highest-quality patient care. As a physician-led practice, this partnership will allow us to continue to raise the bar in clinical excellence. We look forward to taking our practice to the next level."

US Radiology continues to grow rapidly. With the addition of Windsong Radiology Group, the company now has over 3,100 team members and 145 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states. US Radiology's growth is fueled by strong partnerships with leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers and health systems built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology.

Ziegler served as the exclusive financial advisor and Reed Smith LLP provided legal counsel to Windsong in concert with the transaction. Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal assistance for US Radiology.

About Windsong Radiology

Windsong Radiology Group is the largest free-standing imaging provider in Western New York and one of the busiest in the nation, performing over 400,000 imaging exams per year. Based in Williamsville, NY, it is a full-service diagnostic imaging practice staffed by 21 Board Certified and Fellowship trained radiologists who deliver innovative service. It was the first center in the area to be recognized as a Breast Center of Excellence by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. Windsong has the reputation of pursuing and acquiring the most advanced technology available and employs only highly trained, certified technologists. Windsong Radiology is a member of the Image Wisely® campaign, committed to lowering the amount of radiation used in medically necessary imaging studies and eliminating unnecessary procedures.

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 3,100 team members and over 145 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts more than 6 million studies annually. US Radiology is a partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers and health systems built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology. To learn more, please visit: www.usradiology.com

