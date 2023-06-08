US Radiology Specialists Appoints Dr. Paul Taheri, MD, as Chief Clinical Officer

US Radiology Specialists

08 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, Inc., one of the nation's premier physician-owned radiology practices, has hired Dr. Paul Taheri as the company's Chief Clinical Officer.

The Chief Clinical Officer role will work closely with the company's growing network of subspecialized radiologists, drive enterprise clinical excellence, and lead a clinical team focused on quality, medical education, communications, physician engagement, and other key issues important to US Radiology physician practices.

"US Radiology's physician-oriented culture plays a large role in our ability to be a national leader in delivering high-quality clinical outcomes," said US Radiology Chief Executive Officer John Perkins. "Dr. Taheri is uniquely qualified to partner with our physician leaders to drive US Radiology's focus on clinical quality and other areas that are critical to the success of a physician-led organization."

Dr. Taheri received his MD from the New York University School of Medicine and an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He has served as a practicing physician and senior healthcare operational leader, including as CEO of Yale Medicine, President and CEO of the University of Vermont Medical Group, and Division Chief of Trauma, Burn, and Critical Care and Vice Chair of Surgery at the University of Michigan. He is also Chair of the Group on Faculty Practices for the Association of American Medical Colleges and an examiner for the American Board of Surgery. 

"I'm honored to take on this important role with US Radiology," said Taheri. "The company's physician ownership, practice-level clinical autonomy, and demonstrated track record of high-quality patient care have helped establish it as a national leader in medical imaging. I look forward to working alongside more than 400 physicians nationwide to continue raising the bar for patient care, quality, expertise, and talent."

About US Radiology Specialists
US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 4,500 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts nearly 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

Media Contact
Chris Core
[email protected]

