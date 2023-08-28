US Radiology Specialists Named One of the Best Places to Work

News provided by

US Radiology Specialists

28 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, one of the country's premier physician-owned radiology practices, has been selected by the Triangle Business Journal as a 2023 Best Places to Work Award winner.

The Triangle Business Journal's Best Places to Work Award recognizes companies headquartered in the Raleigh, NC region that received the highest scores from surveyed employees in areas including teamwork, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness, and engagement. Quantum Workplace, a leading employee feedback and sentiment measurement firm, collected survey data from employees at the nominated companies. 

In addition to the high marks from its employees, US Radiology was also recognized for its Commitment to Service Program, which provides paid time off each year for team members to volunteer in their community, as well as its robust Diversity and Inclusion program that ensures the workplace is a welcoming and inclusive environment.   The company was also noted for its excellent compensation, strong benefits program, and flexible work environment. 

"As our company has grown over the years, prioritizing engagement, inclusion, and a rewarding work environment has been critical in ensuring we attract and retain the best people, "said John Perkins, chief executive officer of US Radiology Specialists. "Having that level of talent choose to work with us translates directly into world-class service and experience for our patients and providers. The Triangle area is a hotbed for some of the nation's most innovative and successful companies and professionals, and we're excited to be counted among the Business Journal's 2023 Best Places to Work."

In addition to the Best Places to Work designation, the Triangle Business Journal has recognized US Radiology Specialists as one of its Fast 50 high-growth companies for three consecutive years. 

About US Radiology Specialists
US Radiology is one of the country's largest and most progressive radiology groups. With over 4,500 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts nearly 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

Media Contact
Chris Core
[email protected]

SOURCE US Radiology Specialists

Also from this source

Recruiting Begins for US Radiology Connexia: A Next Generation Teleradiology Organization Focused on Flexibility, Quality, and Connectivity

US Radiology Specialists Expands Radiology Technologist Advancement Academy & Technologist Recruiting Efforts Nationally

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.