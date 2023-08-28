US Radiology Specialists Named One of the Best Places to Work

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists , one of the country's premier physician-owned radiology practices, has been selected by the Triangle Business Journal as a 2023 Best Places to Work Award winner.

The Triangle Business Journal's Best Places to Work Award recognizes companies headquartered in the Raleigh, NC region that received the highest scores from surveyed employees in areas including teamwork, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness, and engagement. Quantum Workplace, a leading employee feedback and sentiment measurement firm, collected survey data from employees at the nominated companies.

In addition to the high marks from its employees, US Radiology was also recognized for its Commitment to Service Program, which provides paid time off each year for team members to volunteer in their community, as well as its robust Diversity and Inclusion program that ensures the workplace is a welcoming and inclusive environment. The company was also noted for its excellent compensation, strong benefits program, and flexible work environment.

"As our company has grown over the years, prioritizing engagement, inclusion, and a rewarding work environment has been critical in ensuring we attract and retain the best people, "said John Perkins, chief executive officer of US Radiology Specialists. "Having that level of talent choose to work with us translates directly into world-class service and experience for our patients and providers. The Triangle area is a hotbed for some of the nation's most innovative and successful companies and professionals, and we're excited to be counted among the Business Journal's 2023 Best Places to Work."

In addition to the Best Places to Work designation, the Triangle Business Journal has recognized US Radiology Specialists as one of its Fast 50 high-growth companies for three consecutive years.

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the country's largest and most progressive radiology groups. With over 4,500 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts nearly 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

