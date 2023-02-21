U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market Report 2022: Delays in Drug Development and the Subsequent Increase in Development Costs Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market by Component, Application, End User - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. RWE solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $2.22 billion by 2029



Growing incidence of chronic & infectious diseases, delays in drug development and the subsequent increase in development costs, rising focus towards personalized healthcare, a shift from volume to value-based care, and rapidly growing big data in healthcare are the key factors driving steady growth in the U.S. RWE solutions market.

Further, significant opportunities for existing market players and new entrants are provided by rising focus on end-to-end RWE services, and rising adoption of wearable devices and AI in RWE.



Based on component, in 2022, the datasets segment is expected to command the largest share in the market. Real-world data (RWD) are derived from various sources associated with outcomes in a heterogeneous patient population in real-world settings. Datasets are present in a secondary format on which retrospective studies are conducted to generate real-world evidence. This real-world evidence provides meaningful insights into unmet needs and the clinical and economic impacts on patients and healthcare systems. It also determines the outcomes based on much larger data samples, reduces costs, and improves the efficiency of clinical trials.



Based on application, the drug development & approvals segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors attributing towards the growth of this segment are increasing demand for real-world data and real-world evidence to accelerate drug discovery and development, and increasing investments by biopharmaceutical companies in R&D.



In the field of drug development, quality-of-life metrics, and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) are now becoming common elements in clinical trials. The evidence generated from real-world data is regularly utilized to inform aspects of drug development. The role of RWE in drug development is expanding as RWE studies are significantly less costly and time-consuming than RCTs, providing easier access to long-term effectiveness data and helping overcome some of the feasibility barriers of running RCTs.



Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & medical device companies segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing importance of RWE studies in drug development & approvals and the growing need to avoid costly drug recalls and assess drug performance in real-world settings.



The cost of developing a new drug was more than ~USD 2,600 million in 2020 compared to USD 802 million in 2003. This increase in drug development costs reflects various technical, regulatory, and economic challenges pharmaceutical R&D pipelines face.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Burden of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Rising Focus Towards Personalized Healthcare

Delays in Drug Development and the Subsequent Increase in Development Costs

Shift Towards Value-Based Care

Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare

Restraints

Reluctance to Rely on Real-World Studies

Opportunities

Rising Focus on End-to-End RWE Services

Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices and Artificial Intelligence in RWE

Challenges

Lack of Standardized Methodologies to Develop RWE

Key Market Trends

Growing Adoption of RWE in Drug Development and Commercialization

Rising Number of Consolidations

Improved Patient Outcomes and Value Creation from Real-World Evidence





Scope of the Report

U.S. RWE Solutions Market, by Component

Datasets

Disparate Datasets

EMR/EHR/Clinical Data

Claims & Billing Data

Pharmacy Data

Product/Disease Registries Data

Other Disparate Datasets

Integrated Datasets

Consulting and Analytics

U.S. RWE Solutions Market, by Application

Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions

Drug Development & Approvals

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Post Market Surveillance

Medical Device Development & Approvals

Clinical and Regulatory Decision-Making

U.S. RWE Solutions Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Other End Users



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Regulatory Analysis - U.S. Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market



6. Pricing Models (EMR/Genomic/Integrated Datasets)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Pay Per Patient Record (Volume-Based Pricing)

6.3. Pay Per Usage (Value-Based Pricing)

6.4. Annual Subscription



7. U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Datasets

7.2.1. Disparate Datasets

7.2.1.1. EMR/EHR/Clinical Data

7.2.1.2. Claims & Billing Data

7.2.1.3. Pharmacy Data

7.2.1.4. Product/Disease Registries Data

7.2.1.5. Other Disparate Datasets

7.2.2. Integrated Datasets

7.3. Consulting & Analytics



8. U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions

8.3. Drug Development & Approvals

8.3.1. Oncology

8.3.2. Neurology

8.3.3. Immunology

8.3.4. Cardiovascular Diseases

8.3.5. Other Therapeutic Areas

8.4. Medical Device Development & Approvals

8.5. Post-Market Surveillance

8.6. Other Applications



9. U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

9.3. Healthcare Payers

9.4. Healthcare Providers

9.5. Other End Users



10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Solution Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

Companies Mentioned

Anthem Inc. (U.S.)

Clinigen Group plc (U.K.)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

ICON plc ( Ireland )

) IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

PAREXEL International Corporation (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

PPD Inc. (U.S.)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (U.S.)

Flatiron Health Inc. (U.S.)

