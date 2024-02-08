US Rent-To-Own Market Analysis and Forecast to 2029, Featuring Key Player Profiles for Rent-A-Center, FlexShopper, Snap Finance, Dream America, Zerodown, Verbhouse Action & Divvy Homes

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Feb, 2024, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Rent-To-Own Market: Analysis By Distribution Channel, Size & Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The advent of a new comprehensive analysis on the US Rent-to-Own market elucidates a trend towards significant growth, with E-commerce channels taking an increasingly forefront position. The report examines the market's estimated expansion from US$11.95 billion in 2023 to US$18.17 billion by 2029, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.32%.

Distribution Channel Insights

The market is divided into two primary distribution channels: Brick & Mortar and E-commerce. Although Brick & Mortar ensures substantial market share owing to direct consumer engagement and varied promotional strategies, it is the E-commerce segment poised for accelerated growth during the forecast period fueled significantly by the impact of COVID-19 and the emerging preference for digital transactions.

Dynamic Growth Drivers

  • An uptick in the urban population corroborates the market's potential, offering a convenient alternative to outright purchases for a population prone to relocations for varying motives.
  • A rise in GDP growth, enhanced disposable income levels, burgeoning millennial demography, and a vibrant virtual rent-to-own space act as catalysts propelling the market forward.

Confronting Challenges

Despite promising growth facets, the rent-to-own market does encounter challenges including customer security concerns, dependence on vendors, and tense profit margins.

Emerging Trends

An escalating trend that's reshaping the industry is the surge in internet usage, which has revolutionized access to product comparisons and industry knowledge. Technology advancements, innovative product categories like smartphones, and a move towards technological refinement in rent-to-own services underscore the evolving landscape.

Competitive Market Environment

The US rent-to-own market's competitive landscape features key players such as Upbound Group, the Aaron's Company, and FlexShopper Inc., among others. These market participants are steering towards product innovation embracing advanced technologies, and forging strategic alliances and financial agreements to sustain and bolster their global presence.

The release of this in-depth market analysis signifies an invaluable resource for investors, stakeholders, and market participants interested in the US rent-to-own market, which continues to evolve rapidly.

Detailed within the confines of this report are crucial insights that pay homage to the market's trajectory in the coming years, addressing growth drivers, prevailing challenges, and emergent trends that define an industry on the cusp of notable transformation. 

Key Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Spike in Urbanization
  • Surging GDP Growth
  • Rising Disposable Income
  • Growing Millennial Population
  • Significant Population of International Migrants
  • Rising Virtual Rent-to-Own Market

Challenges

  • Dependency on Vendors, Suppliers and Products
  • Lack of Customer Security
  • Low Profit Margin

Market Trends

  • Hike in Internet Penetration
  • Rollout of Smartphone as New Category
  • Rapid Pace in Technological Advancements

Companies Profiled

  • Rent-A-Center Inc.
  • goeasy Ltd.
  • The Aaron's Company, Inc.
  • Co-Ownership Organization
  • FlexShopper Inc.
  • EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing
  • Buddy's Home Furnishings Company
  • Snap Finance Company
  • Home Partners of America Company (HPOA)
  • Dream America Organization
  • Zerodown
  • Verbhouse
  • Action rent-to-own
  • Divvy Homes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijer2p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Beyond Beauty 2 Day Conference in Napa Valley, CA, United States on April 8-9th 2024: Marketing and eCommerce Trends, Growth Strategies and the Pursuit of Longevity in Beauty and Wellness

Beyond Beauty 2 Day Conference in Napa Valley, CA, United States on April 8-9th 2024: Marketing and eCommerce Trends, Growth Strategies and the Pursuit of Longevity in Beauty and Wellness

The "INNOCOS Summit Beyond Beauty: Marketing and eCommerce Trends, Growth Strategies and the Pursuit of Longevity in Beauty and Wellness" conference...
Industrial Furnaces Market Analysis: Unveiling Growth Strategies and ESG Impact for 2023-2028

Industrial Furnaces Market Analysis: Unveiling Growth Strategies and ESG Impact for 2023-2028

The "Industrial Furnaces: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Rapid industrialization is one of the key...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.