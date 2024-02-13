US Rep Jim McGovern (D-MA) to Keynote Validation Institute's Food as Medicine Strategy Summit, May 29-31, in Washington, DC

The event focuses on implementing evidence-based food programs to prevent, manage, and treat diseases while promoting healthy lifestyles.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Validation Institute announced today that US Rep Jim McGovern (D-MA) will deliver a keynote address, "Congressional Update on Building a Cost-Effective and Outcomes-Focused Healthcare System" at its Food as Medicine Strategy Summit (https://www.FoodMedSummit.com), taking place at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown, May 29-31.

"Food as medicine has a huge impact when it comes to hospital admissions, health outcomes, and improving health in general—particularly among underserved populations and seniors. I'm excited to speak at the Food as Medicine Strategy Summit in May to discuss how food as medicine programs can bring about positive change in our country's healthcare system," said Congressman McGovern.

"We are honored to have the Congressman share his insights on current progress and the path forward for enacting food as medicine initiatives to control rising healthcare costs and significantly improve health outcomes. The Summit takes a real-world approach to evaluating, implementing, and running food as medicine programs and how they play an invaluable role in preventing chronic disease, slowing disease progression, mitigating food security issues, and transforming healthcare," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Strategy and Content, Validation Institute.

Congressman McGovern's keynote will also be part of The Healthcare Innovation Congress, thINc360, which is co-located with the Food as Medicine Strategy Summit. Now in its third year, thINc360 assembles leaders from across the healthcare continuum to convene, learn, network, and collaborate on how to achieve meaningful progress towards enhancing the access, delivery, and quality of healthcare.

About Validation Institute
Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. FoodMed Certified was launched by Validation Institute in 2023 and is the first certification and validation initiative for Food as Medicine programs. The Food as Medicine Strategy Summit is the inaugural event for the FoodMed Certified program. More information is available at https://www.ValidationInstitute.com, https://www.FoodMedCertified.com, and https://www.FoodMedSummit.com

