Validation Institute's Food as Medicine Strategy Summit Announces Federal Agencies' Panel with NIH, CMS, HHS, USDA, and The White House on the U.S Government's National Advancing Food as Medicine Programs and Initiatives

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Validation Institute announced a new keynote panel at its upcoming Food as Medicine Strategy Summit, May 29-31, in Washington, DC. The Summit, which is co-located with The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360), focuses on measuring evidence-based food programs to prevent chronic disease, personalize treatment, and mitigate food security issues to produce better health outcomes.

The keynote panel, "Federal Agencies' Views on Prioritizing the Role of Nutrition and Food Security in Overall Health," takes place on the second day of the Summit and features:

Moderator: Gina Plata-Nino, JD

Senior Policy Advisor for Nutrition and Agriculture

Domestic Policy Council

The White House

Caree Cotwright, PhD, RDN

Director, Nutrition Security and Health Equity

Food and Nutrition Service

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Rachel Fisher, MS, MPH, RD

Senior Advisor and Co-Lead

HHS Food is Medicine Initiative

Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP)

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH)

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Nicholas Jury, PhD

Director of Legislative Affairs and Policy

Office of Nutrition Research

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Jessica Lee

Acting Chief Medical Officer

Medicaid and CHIP

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Anne Utech, PhD, RDN, LD

National Executive Director (SES EQ)

Nutrition and Food Services

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

"We are honored to have such a distinguished panel of government leaders at the Food as Medicine Strategy Summit. The panel will discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, which calls for a whole-of-government approach to addressing hunger and reducing diet-related diseases by 2030," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Content and Strategy, Validation Institute. "The event convenes executives from the entire healthcare ecosystem who are spearheading food as medicine programs. This panel and the overall event represent an exceptional opportunity to connect healthcare administrators and practitioners with policy makers to continue the momentum of the food as medicine movement," Ms. Krishnarathnam continued.

Prospective attendees and sponsors are encouraged to visit https://www.FoodMedSummit.com for more information on the agenda, speakers, and registration deadlines.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by healthcare solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.ValidationInstitute.com

