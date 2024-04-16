Validation Institute's Food as Medicine Strategy Summit Announces Federal Agencies' Panel with NIH, CMS, HHS, USDA, and The White House on the U.S Government's National Advancing Food as Medicine Programs and Initiatives
Apr 16, 2024, 10:00 ET
NEEDHAM, Mass., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Validation Institute announced a new keynote panel at its upcoming Food as Medicine Strategy Summit, May 29-31, in Washington, DC. The Summit, which is co-located with The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360), focuses on measuring evidence-based food programs to prevent chronic disease, personalize treatment, and mitigate food security issues to produce better health outcomes.
The keynote panel, "Federal Agencies' Views on Prioritizing the Role of Nutrition and Food Security in Overall Health," takes place on the second day of the Summit and features:
Moderator: Gina Plata-Nino, JD
Senior Policy Advisor for Nutrition and Agriculture
Domestic Policy Council
The White House
Caree Cotwright, PhD, RDN
Director, Nutrition Security and Health Equity
Food and Nutrition Service
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
Rachel Fisher, MS, MPH, RD
Senior Advisor and Co-Lead
HHS Food is Medicine Initiative
Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP)
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH)
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
Nicholas Jury, PhD
Director of Legislative Affairs and Policy
Office of Nutrition Research
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Jessica Lee
Acting Chief Medical Officer
Medicaid and CHIP
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
Anne Utech, PhD, RDN, LD
National Executive Director (SES EQ)
Nutrition and Food Services
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)
"We are honored to have such a distinguished panel of government leaders at the Food as Medicine Strategy Summit. The panel will discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, which calls for a whole-of-government approach to addressing hunger and reducing diet-related diseases by 2030," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Content and Strategy, Validation Institute. "The event convenes executives from the entire healthcare ecosystem who are spearheading food as medicine programs. This panel and the overall event represent an exceptional opportunity to connect healthcare administrators and practitioners with policy makers to continue the momentum of the food as medicine movement," Ms. Krishnarathnam continued.
Prospective attendees and sponsors are encouraged to visit https://www.FoodMedSummit.com for more information on the agenda, speakers, and registration deadlines.
About Validation Institute
Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by healthcare solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.ValidationInstitute.com
Media Contact
Sean Edwards
VP, Marketing
Validation Institute
M: 617-834-1755
E: [email protected]
SOURCE Validation Institute
Share this article