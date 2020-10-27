U.S. Representative Brad Sherman Endorsed for Re-election by National Association of Home Builders

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC Executive Vice President Michael Gaber, acting as a trustee of the National Association of Home Builders, announced today the organization's official endorsement of the 2020 re-election campaign of U.S. Representative Brad Sherman (CA-30).

The NAHB endorsed Representative Sherman, who has demonstrated support for efforts to expand affordable housing in the United States as well as the low-income housing tax credit program, in a virtual event. Gaber, who serves as chief liaison for WNC's industry and government affairs, is a newly appointed trustee of the NAHB.

"The availability of affordable housing in the United States is severely tipped to the wrong side of the scale, with the number of those in need far outweighing the number of available units," said Gaber. "The course to correction requires the attention of all, at every level of our society and government. I am very pleased to extend the endorsement of the NAHB to Representative Sherman, who has long supported and advocated for affordable housing."

Founded more than 75 years ago, NAHB has more than 140,000 members nationwide. According to its website, NAHB strives to protect the American dream of housing opportunities for all, while working to achieve professional success for its members who build communities, create jobs and strengthen our economy.

About WNC

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $10.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,450 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

Contact

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

[email protected]

SOURCE WNC

Related Links

http://www.wncinc.com

