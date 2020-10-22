U.S. Representative Maxine Waters Endorsed for Re-election by National Association of Home Builders

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC Chief Executive Officer Will Cooper Jr., acting as a trustee of the National Association of Home Builders, announced today the organization's official endorsement of the 2020 re-election campaign of U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (CA-43).

NAHB endorsed Representative Waters, who has demonstrated support for efforts to expand affordable housing in the United States as well as the low-income housing tax credit program, in a virtual event.

"On behalf of the National Association of Home Builders, I am happy to extend their endorsement and support for Representative Waters, a long-time champion and advocate for affordable housing," said Cooper. "Every American deserves a safe and affordable home, and yet decent housing is too often out of reach for millions of our fellow citizens. This is a vitally important issue that requires all of our attention and a coordinated effort to resolve at every level of our society and government."

Founded more than 75 years ago, NAHB has more than 140,000 members nationwide. According to its website, NAHB strives to protect the American dream of housing opportunities for all, while working to achieve professional success for its members who build communities, create jobs and strengthen our economy.

About WNC

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $10.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,450 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

