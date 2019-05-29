US Rollout Of Alexa On 2019 LG AI ThinQ TVs Underway

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has begun rolling out activation of Amazon Alexa built-in to its 2019 TV models that feature artificial intelligence. The update, which will begin going live today, will be implemented through the Alexa app installed on LG UHD, NanoCell and OLED TVs with AI ThinQ®. Activation is expected to phase in over the next few weeks.

"The addition of Alexa to our 2019 AI TVs makes LG the only TV brand that comes equipped both voice assistant platforms" said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "LG is always focused on delivering the most diverse range of services. The arrival of Alexa on our 2019 TVs delivers a new level of simplicity and convenience to the lives of our customers."

Following the introduction of the Google Assistant on 2018 LG TVs with AI ThinQ, LG is delivering more choices and options with the addition of Amazon Alexa capabilities to its 2019 TVs with AI ThinQ. With the Alexa app, owners of compatible LG TVs can ask questions, control smart home products, access over 90,000 Alexa Skills and more, all without the need for a separate external device. LG's 2019 TVs can also understand hundreds of voice commands and handle requests of greater complexity than ever before, thanks to more advanced LG ThinQ AI conversational voice recognition technology.

With Alexa Routines, users can link together a series of actions, such as, providing traffic information, reporting the weather and listing the day's agenda items, simply by saying "Alexa, start my morning." They can also play music or audio books and take advantage of the numerous skills already available on the Alexa platform. Since Alexa is built-in, new updates and features for the voice service will continue to be available to LG AI TV owners moving forward.

For more information on LG's 2019 TVs with Amazon's Alexa, please visit lg.com.

