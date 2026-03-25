U.S. Security Alert Highlights Growing Summer Travel Risks as 85% of Americans Call Travel Insurance Essential

With rising risks, including a recent U.S. security alert, travelers are taking a proactive approach to protecting their summer plans.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, March 22, the U.S. Department of State issued a security alert urging Americans to exercise increased caution while traveling abroad. This comes at a time when travelers are already facing a growing list of challenges, including rising airfare due to higher fuel costs and the ongoing government shutdown. As summer travel planning begins, those concerns are reflected in how Americans are thinking about their upcoming trips.

New survey data from Squaremouth , a leading travel insurance comparison site, reveals that 56% of Americans planning summer trips are worried about cancellations or interruptions, and 85% say travel insurance is essential as a result.

With disruptions like government shutdowns, military action, and geopolitical unrest unlikely to be covered by standard policies, getting the right protection matters more than ever this summer.

Since early March, Squaremouth has seen a 27% spike in interest for Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage. This is the only travel insurance benefit that can provide you with complete flexibility in today's uncertain environment.

What Travelers Need To Know About CFAR Coverage:

CFAR allows you to cancel for any reason at all, including events that standard policies won't cover, such as the recent travel advisory, government shutdowns , military action and airspace closures , and even fear of travel.





including events that standard policies won't cover, such as the recent travel advisory, , , and even fear of travel. CFAR is a highly time-sensitive benefit, so buy your policy early. With CFAR, you must buy your policy within 14-21 days of your initial trip deposit.





so buy your policy early. With CFAR, you must buy your policy within 14-21 days of your initial trip deposit. CFAR cannot be purchased as a stand-alone policy ; it's an optional add-on available within some comprehensive travel insurance plans.





; it's an optional add-on available within some comprehensive travel insurance plans. CFAR provides partial reimbursement of 50–75% of your prepaid, nonrefundable trip costs if you cancel for a reason not covered by standard Trip Cancellation .

"The current travel landscape can make travelers feel as though they have no control over their plans," shares Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "By purchasing travel insurance with Cancel For Any Reason, you can regain a sense of control and plan your trips with more confidence, knowing you have protection."

Learn about the best Cancel For Any Reason plans for 2026 here .

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a trusted travel insurance comparison platform with over 20 years of experience. Known for its no-nonsense approach, award-winning customer service, and commitment to transparency, Squaremouth has helped more than 4 million travelers easily search, compare, and buy coverage. Squaremouth offers the largest portfolio of carriers and products in the U.S.

Contact

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SOURCE Squaremouth