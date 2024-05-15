U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Celebrates National Peace Officers Memorial Day with Special Recognition of United States Capitol Police

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day, the United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) is proud to honor the dedication and service of the United States Capitol Police by hosting a special breakfast for the 1,250 officers on duty today. Established in 1828, the U.S. Capitol Police have served as guardians of the Capitol complex for nearly two centuries, embodying a legacy of sacrifice and commitment.

Milton Aguilar-Bolanos (USSFCU), Tier Bush (U.S. Capitol Police), Eduardo Villanueva (USSFCU) & DK Kang (Chick-fil-A). USSFCU Celebrates National Peace Officers Memorial Day with Special Recognition of United States Capitol Police

Milton Aguilar-Bolanos, USSFCU Membership Development Officer, remarked, "Providing breakfast for the Capitol Police on this important day is more than a tradition; it's a reflection of the unique bond that exists between our organizations. Their commitment to safeguarding the Capitol and everyone within it has been unwavering. We are privileged to serve those who protect us, recognizing the sacrifices made by these officers daily."

Decades of Partnership

USSFCU has served the U.S. Capitol Police for decades and considers them, next to the U.S. Senate, one of their core member groups. USSFCU has more than 100 employee groups they have partnered with over the years but the relationship with the U.S. Capitol Police is a unique one. It goes beyond a business-to-business relationship. There is a level of trust and togetherness from both sides that you see more in community or family.

National Police Week 2024

As we enter National Police Week, USSFCU joins the nation in honoring law enforcement officers across the country. The week's events, including the 36th Annual Candlelight Vigil, serve as a poignant reminder of the valor and sacrifices of our police forces.

Special Thanks

Special thanks go to Deeben "DK" Kang, a retired U.S. Capitol Police officer and owner/operator of Chick-fil-A 7th Street in Chinatown, along with his team, for their role in providing today's meal.

About USSFCU

Since 1935, USSFCU has provided the Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security, and service. Now a $1.6 billion financial institution with 100 plus paths to membership, access to the same financial resources provided exclusively to the Senate community is at your fingertips. Call, click or tap to learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

View this press release on our website at ussfcu.org/press.

SOURCE U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union